Quote of the Day by Meryl Streep: ‘You have to embrace getting older…’

“You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift.” — Meryl Streep

LiveMint's quote of the day by Meryl Streep carries a profound weight that feels uniquely necessary today.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, digital anxiety, and a relentless cultural focus on youth, her quote serves as a powerful, grounding reminder of what it means to be human.

What does the quote mean? At its core, Meryl Streep’s quote is a poignant rejection of ageism. Society, and particularly the entertainment and fashion industries, often treats ageing as a tragedy, a loss of beauty, or a decline in relevance.

Streep flips this narrative by framing ageing as a hard-won privilege. Her perspective is rooted in the sobering reality of grief: as we get older, we inevitably lose friends, family, and peers.

Recognising that those people were denied the opportunity to grow old shifts the focus away from vanity (worrying about wrinkles or changing cultural relevance) and toward profound gratitude. It is an acknowledgement that simply being alive to experience another day is a gift that should be embraced, not feared.

Relevance today Meryl Streep’s quote is a radical antidote to the “anti-ageing” obsession.

In an era where ageing is often treated as a disease to be cured or a technical error to be fixed, Streep calls to embrace getting older is a radical rejection of this modern anxiety.

By framing ageing as a privilege rather than a failure of maintenance, she strips away the exhausting pressure of trying to freeze time. It is a reminder that the goal of life isn't to look forever young, but to actually live long enough to grow old.

The use of the phrase "when you've lost a lot of people" strikes a deep chord. The current global consciousness has been shaped by profound, overlapping collective traumas—from the millions of lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic to the devastating human toll of ongoing geopolitical conflicts and climate disasters.

Death and loss have been highly visible, shared experiences over the last several years. Streep’s words channel that grief into gratitude. When we remember that growing older is a luxury heavily denied to the people we have lost, complaining about grey hair or a passing birthday suddenly feels trivial. It honours those who are gone by deeply valuing the time they did not get to have.

Modern life is deeply intertwined with the digital world, where the attention economy thrives on the 24-hour news cycle, algorithmic outrage, and "doomscrolling." It is incredibly easy to let days, weeks, and months slip by in a blur of digital anxiety, forgetting to engage with the physical world.

The quote serves as a reminder that "each day is a gift" and calls for mindfulness. Recognising the preciousness of life pulls us out of the digital ether and brings us back to the present, analogue moment, urging us to appreciate the simple, quiet reality of simply being alive today.

The quote is also very relevant to the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, where Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly, is at the exact intersection of ageing, legacy, and survival.

Streep, the woman, views her later years with serene appreciation for life itself. Miranda, the character, views her later years as a battlefield where she must prove that her age equates to irreplaceable expertise.

Both women, however, share a fierce refusal to be diminished or made invisible by a society that wants to look past them.

Where does the quote come from? Meryl Streep said this in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, published in August 2008. At the time, she was promoting the film Mamma Mia!, and the conversation had turned toward the intense pressures of Hollywood and the lengths people go to maintain their youth.

Streep was discussing how she had watched many of her peers undergo drastic cosmetic surgery in desperate attempts to stop the ageing process. She pointed out that this vanity wasn't strictly gendered, noting, “You'd be amazed at how many men in this industry have gone down that road.”

Streep stated that she "just didn't get" the desire to surgically freeze time. She explained that constantly fighting the physical realities of age is the wrong approach to life. This prompted her famous quote.

She reasoned that experiencing the death of loved ones over the years fundamentally shifts your perspective—you stop viewing ageing as a loss of beauty, and start viewing it as a privilege that many people were denied.

Who is Meryl Streep? Mary Louise “Meryl” Streep (born 1949) is an American actress widely considered one of the greatest performers of her generation. Known for her immense versatility and technical mastery of accents, she holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations (21), winning three for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, and The Iron Lady.