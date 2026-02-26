Quote of the day by Michael Dell: ‘Try never to be the smartest person in the room. And if you are, I suggest….’

Quote of the day: “Try never to be the smartest person in the room. And if you are, I suggest you invite smarter people… or find a different room" — Michael Dell

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, American billionaire businessman and investor, offers a powerful lesson in humility and growth through this widely shared quote. At first glance, it may sound counterintuitive. After all, many people strive to be the most knowledgeable or accomplished person in any setting. But Dell’s words suggest that true success lies not in dominance, but in continuous learning.

Advertisement

What does Michael Dell's quote mean? The core message of the quote is about surrounding yourself with people who challenge you. If you are the smartest person in the room, it likely means you are not being pushed to expand your thinking. Growth happens when we are exposed to new ideas, different perspectives and higher levels of expertise. By inviting smarter people into the conversation, or placing yourself in more demanding environments, you create opportunities to improve.

Dell’s philosophy also reflects effective leadership. Great leaders do not feel threatened by talent; they actively seek it. Building a strong team means hiring individuals who may surpass you in certain skills. This fosters innovation, sharper decision-making and long-term success. In the corporate world, companies that encourage open dialogue and diverse thinking are often the ones that stay ahead.

Advertisement

Beyond business, the quote applies to personal development. Whether in academics, professional life or creative pursuits, stagnation can occur when we remain too comfortable. Choosing a “different room” symbolises stepping outside familiar circles and embracing environments that stretch our abilities.

Dell’s advice encourages intellectual humility. It reminds us that knowledge is not a fixed status but an ongoing journey. The smartest move is not proving you are the smartest, it is ensuring you never stop learning.

Who is Michael Dell? Michael Dell, 65, is the founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s leading technology infrastructure firms.

As of 2025, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks him as the 10th-richest person globally, with an estimated net worth of $151 billion. Earlier estimates by Forbes in October 2023 indicated that around $50 billion of his wealth came from his 50% stake in Dell and 40% stake in VMware, while the remaining assets were managed through his family investment firm, DFO Management.

Advertisement

Dell was born in 1965 in Houston, Texas, into a Jewish family. His father, Alexander Dell, was an orthodontist, while his mother, Lorraine Charlotte (née Langfan), worked as a stockbroker. He studied at Herod Elementary School in Houston and showed an early interest in business, even applying to take a high school equivalency exam at the age of eight. During his early teens, he invested money earned from part-time jobs in stocks and precious metals.

Also Read | Dell Pro Essential for business efficiency and Pro Max for local AI innovation

Dell later attended Memorial High School in Houston, where he sold subscriptions to the Houston Post during the summer. Although his parents hoped he would pursue a career in medicine, he enrolled as a pre-med student at the University of Texas in 1983 to meet their expectations.

Advertisement

His children are Zachary Dell, Alexa Dell, Juliette Dell, Kira Dell, while the spouse is Susan Dell.

He serves on the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as well as on the executive committee of the International Business Council and the US Business Council. He previously held a position on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, advising the US president on scientific and technological matters.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in April 20, appointed Dell to the Strike Force to Open Texas, a group established to identify safe and effective strategies for gradually reopening the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also serves as an adviser to the COVID-19 Technology Task Force, a coalition formed in March 2020 by leaders in the technology industry to collaborate on solutions for responding to and recovering from the pandemic.

Advertisement