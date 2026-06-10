Quote of the day by Michael Dell: ‘You have almost no chance to succeed, even in a meritocracy, if you don't have…'

“You have almost no chance to succeed, even in a meritocracy, if you don't have access to good schools or health insurance, cannot afford nutritious meals, fear for your physical safety, or lack broadband connectivity or devices for doing homework or participating in the economy,” - Michael Dell

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The quote states that success depends not only on talent and effort but also on access to education, health, safety, technology and opportunity.

Michael Dell wrote this in his 2021 memoir, Play Nice But Win: A CEO’s Journey from Founder to Leader, where he critiques the idea of meritocracy by pointing out structural barriers such as education, healthcare, nutrition, safety and digital access. It is attributed to his reflections on opportunities, inequality, and meritocracy, and is widely cited in his public statements and writings.

Meaning of the Quote This quote challenges the common belief that hard work alone guarantees success. Dell argues that even in a society that rewards merit and talent, people cannot compete fairly if they lack basic necessities. Quality education, healthcare, nutritious food, personal safety and access to technology are essential foundations for achievement.

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A talented student may struggle academically if they are hungry, sick, unsafe or unable to access the internet. Likewise, individuals without these resources face barriers that make it difficult to fully develop their abilities. The quote emphasizes that equal opportunity requires more than simply telling people to work hard; it requires providing the conditions that allow them to succeed.

Why this Quote Resonates This message resonates because it reflects realities experienced by millions of people worldwide. Many individuals possess intelligence, determination and ambition, yet face disadvantages beyond their control. The quote reminds society that success is influenced not only by personal effort but also by access to opportunities.

The rise of the digital economy has made broadband connectivity and devices essential for education and employment. Dell's observation highlights how access to technology has become a modern necessity rather than a luxury. His perspective is particularly powerful because it comes from someone who achieved extraordinary business success himself.

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How You Can Implement This Quote Value equal opportunity and support initiatives that improve access to education and technology.

Recognize that everyone's starting point is different.

Help others gain skills, knowledge, and resources whenever possible.

Use available opportunities wisely and continue learning.

Advocate for environments that promote health, safety, and education.

Practice empathy when evaluating others' achievements and struggles. About Michael Dell Michael Saul Dell, born on 23 February 1965 in Houston, Texas, is an American entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and business leader best known as the founder of Dell Technologies. The son of Alexander Dell and Lorraine Charlotte Dell, he developed a keen interest in business and computers from an early age. While studying at the University of Texas at Austin, Dell began selling customized personal computers directly from his dorm room, a venture that quickly grew and prompted him to leave college to focus entirely on the business.

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Under his leadership, Dell Technologies expanded from a small startup into a global powerhouse offering computers, servers, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, and IT infrastructure. Married to Susan Dell, with whom he has four children, Dell is also widely respected for his philanthropy. Together, they established the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which supports initiatives in education, healthcare, and family economic stability. Today, Michael Dell is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the modern technology industry.