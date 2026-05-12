Quote of the day by Michael Porter: ‘The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do’

“The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do,” a widely quoted line by Michael Porter, continues to influence business leaders, students and professionals across the world. The statement may appear simple, but experts say it carries an important lesson about focus, discipline and decision-making.
According to Porter, strategy is not only about making ambitious plans or chasing every available opportunity. Instead, it is about carefully deciding which activities should be avoided in order to achieve long-term goals.
In simple terms, the quote suggests that people and organisations cannot do everything at once. Trying to pursue too many goals may reduce efficiency and create confusion. A clear strategy helps businesses focus on areas in which they can perform best.
Business analysts often say successful companies stand out because they refuse to follow every trend in the market. Rather than offering every possible product or service, they focus on what they do well and avoid unnecessary distractions.
For example, a company known for affordable products may decide not to enter the luxury market. Although the opportunity may appear attractive, it could weaken the company’s identity and confuse customers. Porter’s quote highlights the importance of such decisions.
The idea is not limited to business. Experts believe the quote also applies to students, professionals and individuals managing everyday life. People often struggle when they try to balance too many tasks, goals or commitments at the same time.
Choosing what not to do can help people save time, reduce stress and improve productivity. It encourages individuals to focus on priorities rather than attempting everything at once.
Even decades after it was first shared, Porter’s message remains relevant in a fast-moving world filled with constant distractions and opportunities. The quote continues to remind people that success is often linked not only to the choices they make, but also to the opportunities they decide to leave behind.
Michael Porter is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in business and economics. He is the founder of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School, where he has been teaching since 1982.
He earned a degree in aerospace engineering from Princeton University before completing an MBA and a PhD in business economics at Harvard University. This academic background, combined with his understanding of competition, helped shape modern business strategy.
His most influential work, Competitive Strategy, introduced frameworks that companies still use to assess their position in the market and compete more effectively. Another major work, The Competitive Advantage of Nations, argued that strong business environments encourage innovation, productivity and long-term economic growth.
Porter has also contributed to political discussions through The Politics Industry, which examines weaknesses in the United States’ two-party political system.
Throughout his career, Porter has received several honours for his contributions to business and management theory, including the McKinsey Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the US Department of Commerce. Alongside his academic work, he has founded several non-profit organisations focused on social impact and has advised major companies across the world.
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