Quote of the day by Mignon McLaughlin on successful marriages: ‘…falling in love many times’

American writer and journalist Mignon McLaughlin remains widely remembered for her sharp observations on love, marriage and human behaviour. Born in Baltimore in 1913, McLaughlin wrote for leading magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, Redbook and Cosmopolitan before gaining recognition for books including The Neurotic’s Notebook and The Second Neurotic’s Notebook. Her writing combined wit with emotional insight, often turning everyday relationship truths into memorable one-line reflections.

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One of her most quoted lines continues to resonate with couples across generations: “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”

The quote is commonly linked to The Second Neurotic’s Notebook, published in 1966. Though simple in wording, the statement carries a deeper message about how long-term relationships survive change and routine.

Marriage is not sustained by one moment McLaughlin’s quote suggests that marriage is not built on one permanent feeling of romance. Instead, it requires constant renewal. Over time, people change through age, work pressures, parenthood, stress and personal growth. The person someone married years ago may not remain exactly the same.

The idea of “falling in love many times” does not mean seeking excitement elsewhere. Rather, it points towards rediscovering affection within the same relationship — learning to admire new qualities, forgive old frustrations and continue choosing the same partner despite life’s challenges.

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The quote also highlights that successful marriages are often shaped by small daily actions instead of grand gestures. Listening carefully, apologising after disagreements, showing appreciation and maintaining affection all help relationships remain emotionally strong over time.

Why quote still relevant today? The quote continues to feel relevant in modern life, where relationships face growing pressures from demanding careers, financial worries, digital distractions and social comparison. Many couples struggle with routine and emotional distance after years together.

McLaughlin’s words offer a reminder that lasting love depends on effort and attention rather than temporary excitement alone. Relationship experts have similarly argued that healthy partnerships grow through communication, friendship and repeated emotional connection.

Another well-known McLaughlin quote reflects the same idea:

“Love one another and you will be happy. It’s as simple and difficult as that.”

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The line recognises that while love sounds easy in theory, practising patience, understanding and kindness every day can be difficult.

A message about growth and commitment Author Pearl S. Buck expressed a similar thought when she wrote: “A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love.”

Together, both writers suggest that lasting marriages succeed not because people remain unchanged, but because they continue choosing each other as they grow.

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