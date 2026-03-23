Quote of the day by Muhammad Ali: 'Champions aren't made in the gyms, Champions are made from something they have…'

"Champions aren't made in the gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision"— this is a timeless quote by boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

This quote doesn't suggest that physical fitness doesn't matter, but only that it comes secondary. What comes first is one's own will to complete a goal and achieve the target.

An example of this is Muhammad Ali's Rumble in the Jungle fight against George Foreman in 1974. Ali was already 32 years old at that time and had been considered past his prime. However, in that fight, he used the rope-a-dope tactic. In this tactic, Ali leaned back on the ropes and allowed Foreman to hit him.



Ali was tired for sure, but he was still resilient enough to go all the way and knock Foreman out in the eighth round.



What it means



Muhammad Ali's quote basically means that true champions aren't just made in gyms. He tries to convey that success comes from an inner drive, with a deep desire to keep going even when it becomes difficult.

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He goes on to convey that champions require not just physical training, but also mental toughness to push the limits. In simple words, anyone can hit the gym and train hard, but only some would have the mental strength to battle the pain, failure and doubt.

True champions are those who battle each one of these because their power to do so comes from their inner strength, just like how Muhammad Ali did during his fighting days.



Where it comes from



This quote comes from Muhammad Ali himself. He had mentioned this quote in his autobiography The Greatest: My Own Story, which was published in 1975.

"Champions aren't made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them—a desire, a dream, a vision. They have to have last-minute stamina, they have to be a little faster, they have to have the skill and the will. But the will must be stronger than the skill," reads the full quote from Ali's autobiography.

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For him, it wasn't just a motivational quote. It was a blueprint for his success. When 32-year-old Ali fought Foreman in 1974, the latter was just 25 years old and was tipped to beat Ali. However, Ali fought a valiant battle and defied all the odds to beat Foreman.



How to apply it today



Before starting to work towards a goal, one has to ask himself/herself, “What am I working towards?” and "why does it matter to me?". Then, you have to answer yourself, mentioning where you have to improve.

Once you have a clear mindset, you have to pick one task which you are uncomfortable with, say for example, working out in the gym, or learning about a difficult topic.

The next step comes visualisation. You have to visualise yourself succeeding in the goal, and the result that you desire.

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To achieve a particular goal, you don't need a perfect day, but you need to put in that 50% effort, because consistency beats intensity. Putting in no effort at all would end up with oneself going nowhere in his/her aim of achieving the goal. This is why consistency matters, even if you are just putting half the effort into achieving the goal.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Muhammad Ali on importance of time

About Muhammad Ali Muhammad Ali, born on 17 January 1942, went on to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. He was born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., but announced his name change to Muhammad Ali following his conversion to Islam. He did so after his victory over Sonny Liston to clinch his first-ever world heavyweight title.

Ali, known for his “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” style of fighting, clinched an Olympic gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics in the light heavyweight division.

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In 1978, when he defeated Leon Spinks, Ali became the first boxer to clinch the world heavyweight championship three times. After his victory over Sonny Liston in 1964, he beat George Foreman in 1974. He is currently the only three-time undisputed world heavyweight champion in boxing.

Apart from his exploits on the boxing ring, Ali was well-known for his activism. In 1967, Ali refused to join the US Army for the Vietnam War because of his religious beliefs and opposition of the war. He was handed a three-and-a-half year ban from boxing and was stripped of all his titles.

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and other boxing bodies also suspended his boxing licence. He also received a five-year prison sentence and a fine of $10,000 for tax evasion.

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The Supreme Court, in 1971, reversed Ali’s conviction via a unanimous decision, and this allowed him to resume his boxing career.