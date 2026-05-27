Quote of the day by Napoleon Bonaparte: 'Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop...'

Today, the quote of the day is by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Former Emperor of the French: "Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop thinking and go in."

Meaning of the quote Napoleon Bonaparte's quote, “Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop thinking and go in," is about the balance between careful thinking and decisive action.

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By this quote, Napoleon means: Before making an important decision, think carefully. Analyse the situation. Consider risks and consequences. But once you have decided and the moment to act comes, do not hesitate endlessly.

Notably, Napoleon Bonaparte was known for his military strategy and quick decision-making during wars in Europe in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

This quote connects strongly with modern psychology and human behaviour. Many people get trapped in: endless analysis, fear of failure, self-doubt, and perfectionism.

Napoleon's quote teaches us that thinking is useful only until it prevents movement.

About Napoleon Bonaparte Born in 1769 in Ajaccio, Corsica, Napoleon Bonaparte was a French general and politician who reigned as Emperor of the French with the regnal name Napoleon I from 1804 to 1814 and then again briefly in 1815.

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According to World History Encyclopedia, he established the largest continental European empire since Charlemagne and brought liberal reforms to the lands he conquered at the cost of the destructive Napoleonic Wars (1803-1815).

Born to a family of minor Corsican nobility, Napoleon rose to prominence in the French army during the French Revolutionary Wars (1792-1802), leading military campaigns in Italy and Egypt.

He reportedly seized control of the French Republic in the Coup of 18 Brumaire of 1799 and crowned himself Emperor of the French in 1804, the World History Encyclopedia wrote in his biography.

Napoleon and his famed Grande Armée fought against several coalitions of European powers; by the time of the Treaties of Tilsit of July 1807, his authority covered most of Western and Central Europe.

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However, after Napoleon's disastrous invasion of Russia in 1812, most of Europe turned against him. He was defeated and exiled to the Mediterranean island of Elba in April 1814, only to make a triumphant return to France the following year, beginning the period of his second reign known as the Hundred Days.

He was soon defeated once again at the Battle of Waterloo (18 June 1815), after which he was exiled for a final time to the island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic, where he died on 5 May 1821, the report added.

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