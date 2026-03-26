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Quote of the day by Narayana Murthy: ‘The softest pillow is a clear conscience’

Quote of the day by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, emphasises integrity, hard work and ethical leadership. His journey showcases the importance of making choices aligned with values, leading to true peace and a meaningful life, and inspiring others to aspire to growth.

Livemint
Published26 Mar 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.
Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.(PTI)
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In a world that constantly demands innovation and ethical leadership, NR Narayana Murthy's words resonate deeply. As co-founder of Infosys, Murthy didn’t just build a successful enterprise, he shaped a culture rooted in values, integrity and long-term vision.

His journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of India’s most respected business leaders offers lessons that extend far beyond boardrooms, into everyday life.

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Murthy’s philosophy is simple yet powerful: hard work, honesty and a commitment to excellence. He has consistently emphasised leading by example and creating a positive impact on society.

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“The softest pillow is a clear conscience”

— Narayana Murthy

This is more than a memorable line; it is the foundation of Murthy’s approach to life and leadership. It speaks to the quiet peace that comes from ethical conduct.

Meaning of the quote

At its core, the idea is straightforward: true peace of mind comes from knowing you have acted with integrity. It’s about making choices that align with your values, even when they are difficult.

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When you act with honesty and fairness, you avoid the burden of guilt or regret. That inner calm is far more valuable and lasting than any material comfort gained through questionable means.

Why this resonates

This thought resonates because it reflects a universal pursuit: peace and contentment.

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In a fast-paced, competitive world, the temptation to cut corners can be strong. But Murthy reminds us that such shortcuts often come at a cost. The stress that follows unethical decisions can outweigh any short-term gains.

His message is clear—long-term well-being rests on integrity. Trust, once built on honesty, benefits both others and oneself.

Another perspective on leadership

Murthy’s emphasis on integrity also shapes his view of leadership:

“A leader’s role is to raise people’s aspirations for what they can become and to release their energies to attain those aspirations.”

Leadership, in this sense, is not about authority—it is about inspiration. A leader with a clear conscience can genuinely motivate others because their actions align with their words.

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Such leadership creates an environment where people feel encouraged to grow, take risks and realise their potential.

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How to apply this in everyday life

  • Reflect before deciding: Ask whether your choices align with your values.
  • Choose honesty consistently: Small acts of integrity build lasting habits.
  • Learn from mistakes: Acknowledge missteps, make amends and move forward.
  • Inspire those around you: Encourage growth in others through your actions.

Final thought

Narayana Murthy’s wisdom reminds us that a meaningful life and career are built on ethical foundations. The peace that comes from a clear conscience is far more enduring than any material success.

“Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect. Respect enhances power. Humility and grace in leadership ensure that power is used for the welfare of the people, not for self-aggrandisement.”

Ultimately, true leadership is not about personal gain, but about using influence responsibly, with humility, integrity and purpose.

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(First draft of this copy was generated by AI)

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