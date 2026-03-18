Quote of the Day by Nelson Mandela on overcoming challenges: 'It always seems impossible until it's done'

“It always seems impossible until it's done,” Nelson Mandela The famous quote, “It always seems impossible until it’s done,” by former South African President Nelson Mandela, emphasises the journey rather than the destination. The words capture the essence of perseverance and the belief that determination can turn daunting challenges into achievable goals. Even during challenging times, Nelson Mandela's words inspire us and offer hope for the future.

What the quote means today For the current generation, Mandela’s quote is a call to resilience. In a world facing climate change, economic uncertainty, and social divisions, his words remind us that progress often feels impossible until it is achieved. Young people striving for equality, innovation, or personal success can draw strength from his example.

The message is simple: do not give up when challenges seem overwhelming. Hard work, optimism, and faith in one’s abilities can turn the impossible into reality. Mandela’s life proves that even the most entrenched systems can be changed when people refuse to accept defeat.

He says what feels unattainable at first can be conquered with hard work and commitment. Difficulties, he says, should not deter us from chasing our ambitions; instead, they should inspire us to stay the course, even when progress appears slow.

Mandela, regarded as an icon of moral leadership, peace, democracy and social justice, also underlines the importance of optimism and self‑belief. Setbacks and obstacles are inevitable, he says, but maintaining faith in our abilities helps us push through and continue moving forward.

He says, what is equally significant is the reminder to value the journey as much as the destination. Success is not only about reaching the end goal; it is also about the resilience, growth, and lessons gained along the way.

Who was Nelson Mandela Nelson Mandela was South Africa’s first Black president, elected in 1994 after the end of apartheid. According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation and widely documented biographies, Mandela was born in 1918 in the village of Mvezo, and he belonged to the Thembu royal family. His father, Gadla Henry Mphakanyiswa, was a local chief, and his mother, Nosekeni Fanny, raised him in the traditions of his community.

Mandela married three times: first to Evelyn Mase, then to Winnie Madikizela‑Mandela, with whom he shared years of struggle against apartheid, and later to Graça Machel, widow of Mozambican president Samora Machel. He had six children in total. With Evelyn Mase, he had Thembekile, Makgatho, and Makaziwe. With Winnie, he had Zenani and Zindzi. He had no children with Graça Machel. Several of his children became activists and public figures, and his family today includes many grandchildren and great‑grandchildren.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his fight against racial segregation, emerging as a symbol of courage and reconciliation. His leadership transformed South Africa and made him a global icon of justice and peace.

Education and Career According to information available on Wikipedia, Mandela studied law at the University of Fort Hare and later at the University of Witwatersrand, where he became involved in student politics. He co‑founded South Africa’s first Black law firm, providing affordable legal counsel to those oppressed under apartheid laws. His career as a lawyer and activist laid the foundation for his lifelong fight against racial injustice.

Role in Ending Apartheid Mandela’s greatest achievement was his role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa, the system of racial segregation enforced by the country's white minority government. After his release from prison in 1990, he led negotiations that paved the way for democratic elections. In 1994, he became president, guiding the country through a peaceful transition. His emphasis on unity and forgiveness helped prevent civil conflict and laid the foundation for a new South Africa.