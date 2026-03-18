Quote of the Day by Nelson Mandela on overcoming challenges: 'It always seems impossible until it's done'

The famous quote, “It always seems impossible until it’s done,” by former South African President Nelson Mandela, emphasises the journey rather than the destination. The words capture the essence of perseverance and the belief that determination can turn daunting challenges into achievable goals. Even during challenging times, Nelson Mandela's words inspire us and offer hope for the future.
For the current generation, Mandela’s quote is a call to resilience. In a world facing climate change, economic uncertainty, and social divisions, his words remind us that progress often feels impossible until it is achieved. Young people striving for equality, innovation, or personal success can draw strength from his example.
The message is simple: do not give up when challenges seem overwhelming. Hard work, optimism, and faith in one’s abilities can turn the impossible into reality. Mandela’s life proves that even the most entrenched systems can be changed when people refuse to accept defeat.
He says what feels unattainable at first can be conquered with hard work and commitment. Difficulties, he says, should not deter us from chasing our ambitions; instead, they should inspire us to stay the course, even when progress appears slow.
Mandela, regarded as an icon of moral leadership, peace, democracy and social justice, also underlines the importance of optimism and self‑belief. Setbacks and obstacles are inevitable, he says, but maintaining faith in our abilities helps us push through and continue moving forward.
He says, what is equally significant is the reminder to value the journey as much as the destination. Success is not only about reaching the end goal; it is also about the resilience, growth, and lessons gained along the way.
Nelson Mandela was South Africa’s first Black president, elected in 1994 after the end of apartheid. According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation and widely documented biographies, Mandela was born in 1918 in the village of Mvezo, and he belonged to the Thembu royal family. His father, Gadla Henry Mphakanyiswa, was a local chief, and his mother, Nosekeni Fanny, raised him in the traditions of his community.
Mandela married three times: first to Evelyn Mase, then to Winnie Madikizela‑Mandela, with whom he shared years of struggle against apartheid, and later to Graça Machel, widow of Mozambican president Samora Machel. He had six children in total. With Evelyn Mase, he had Thembekile, Makgatho, and Makaziwe. With Winnie, he had Zenani and Zindzi. He had no children with Graça Machel. Several of his children became activists and public figures, and his family today includes many grandchildren and great‑grandchildren.
Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his fight against racial segregation, emerging as a symbol of courage and reconciliation. His leadership transformed South Africa and made him a global icon of justice and peace.
According to information available on Wikipedia, Mandela studied law at the University of Fort Hare and later at the University of Witwatersrand, where he became involved in student politics. He co‑founded South Africa’s first Black law firm, providing affordable legal counsel to those oppressed under apartheid laws. His career as a lawyer and activist laid the foundation for his lifelong fight against racial injustice.
Mandela’s greatest achievement was his role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa, the system of racial segregation enforced by the country's white minority government. After his release from prison in 1990, he led negotiations that paved the way for democratic elections. In 1994, he became president, guiding the country through a peaceful transition. His emphasis on unity and forgiveness helped prevent civil conflict and laid the foundation for a new South Africa.
(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)
FAQs
What is the historical context behind Nelson Mandela's famous quote regarding impossibility?
While the exact date of this specific utterance is difficult to pinpoint, it perfectly encapsulates Mandela's mindset during the late 1980s and early 1990s. During this period, he was engaged in highly sensitive, secret negotiations with the South African apartheid government while still a political prisoner. The global consensus was that dismantling apartheid without igniting a widespread racial civil war was completely impossible. The quote reflects the eventual success of those arduous negotiations, proving that perceived impossibilities are often just unprecedented challenges.
How can modern business leaders apply Mandela's philosophy of the 'impossible' to corporate strategy?
Modern business leaders can apply this by practicing 'visionary stamina' and breaking down massive, seemingly insurmountable goals into actionable, incremental steps. By framing market disruption or organizational pivots as puzzles requiring endurance rather than permanent roadblocks, leaders can mitigate team burnout, prevent institutional panic, and maintain steady progress toward long-term strategic objectives.
Did Nelson Mandela ever write down 'It always seems impossible until it's done' in his autobiographies?
The phrase itself does not explicitly appear in his seminal autobiography, 'Long Walk to Freedom.' However, it is widely attributed to his later public addresses and has been verified by the Nelson Mandela Foundation as an accurate reflection of his philosophy. It serves as a succinct distillation of his lifelong approach to dismantling the apartheid regime.
How did Mandela's 27-year imprisonment influence this particular worldview?
Mandela's 27 years in prison forced him to cultivate extreme patience and emotional regulation. Stripped of immediate political power, he learned to control his environment through intellect, studying the language and history of his oppressors. This period taught him that structural change is a long-game endeavor, reinforcing his belief that outcomes only appear impossible to those unwilling to endure the slow, mechanical process of achieving them.