Quote of the Day by Nelson Mandela on overcoming challenges: 'It always seems impossible until it's done'

FAQs

What is the historical context behind Nelson Mandela's famous quote regarding impossibility?

While the exact date of this specific utterance is difficult to pinpoint, it perfectly encapsulates Mandela's mindset during the late 1980s and early 1990s. During this period, he was engaged in highly sensitive, secret negotiations with the South African apartheid government while still a political prisoner. The global consensus was that dismantling apartheid without igniting a widespread racial civil war was completely impossible. The quote reflects the eventual success of those arduous negotiations, proving that perceived impossibilities are often just unprecedented challenges.

How can modern business leaders apply Mandela's philosophy of the 'impossible' to corporate strategy?

Modern business leaders can apply this by practicing 'visionary stamina' and breaking down massive, seemingly insurmountable goals into actionable, incremental steps. By framing market disruption or organizational pivots as puzzles requiring endurance rather than permanent roadblocks, leaders can mitigate team burnout, prevent institutional panic, and maintain steady progress toward long-term strategic objectives.

Did Nelson Mandela ever write down 'It always seems impossible until it's done' in his autobiographies?

The phrase itself does not explicitly appear in his seminal autobiography, 'Long Walk to Freedom.' However, it is widely attributed to his later public addresses and has been verified by the Nelson Mandela Foundation as an accurate reflection of his philosophy. It serves as a succinct distillation of his lifelong approach to dismantling the apartheid regime.

How did Mandela's 27-year imprisonment influence this particular worldview?

Mandela's 27 years in prison forced him to cultivate extreme patience and emotional regulation. Stripped of immediate political power, he learned to control his environment through intellect, studying the language and history of his oppressors. This period taught him that structural change is a long-game endeavor, reinforcing his belief that outcomes only appear impossible to those unwilling to endure the slow, mechanical process of achieving them.