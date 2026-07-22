Quote of the day by Nikola Tesla: ‘A new idea must not be judged by its…'

Quote of the day: "A new idea must not be judged by its immediate results.” — Nikola Tesla.

The above quote is frequently attributed to Nikola Tesla (1856–1943), one of history's greatest inventors and electrical engineers. Tesla is hailed for technologies that power the modern world, including the alternating current (AC) electrical system, radio technology and wireless energy concepts. Throughout his career, it is said that Tesla experienced repeated setbacks. Many of his inventions were believed to be misunderstood, underfunded or overshadowed by rivals. Despite this, he believed that revolutionary ideas needed patience and long-term vision rather than immediate success. His popular quote stems from the same belief.

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What does the quote mean? Here, Tesla is saying that original ideas often take time to prove their worth. A groundbreaking concept may initially seem impractical, unpopular or even foolish because people judge it based on immediate outcomes. But innovation rarely delivers instant validation. Its true value is only seen and felt after years of persistence, refinement and changing situations.

In simple words, don't dismiss a good idea just because it doesn't give you success right away.

Why it is important today The quote is very debatable yet relevant for the modern times. The world we live in is often obsessed with instant results, whether it is a viral post on social media, quarterly profits, exam scores, success of a startup or even overnight success. A mind set like such can often discourage people from experimenting and taking risks as everyone is chasing instant rewards for long-term goals.

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Through his words, Tesla reminds readers that that the most meaningful innovations, careers and relationships are built over time. What appears to be a failure today may actually be an idea that hasn't found the right platform yet.

Successful companies like Airbnb and Netflix were initially doubted. Scientific discoveries, life-saving medicines and technological breakthroughs often required years of research to convince and prove ideas before transforming society and changing lives. Even simple personal goals, such as learning a language, building a career or improving health, rarely show dramatic results overnight.

Life lessons from here 1. Great ideas take time

History is filled with inventions, businesses and creative works that were ignored before they changed the world. Patience is a crucial part of any innovation.

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2. Slow progress is still a progress, not failure

An idea that grows gradually isn't necessarily a bad one. Sometimes progress is invisible until the right time and right place.

3. Learning over immediate validation

Early setbacks are important as they reveal flaws, improve execution and strengthen the original idea. Every iteration can bring you closer to success.

4. Think differently

New ideas often face skepticism because they challenge what people already know. Innovation requires the confidence to continue even when others don't understand your vision.

5 Judge ideas over the long term Whether it's a business, a habit, an investment or a personal goal, evaluate it based on its long-term potential rather than short-term results.

After all, the greatest ideas were the ones that looked ordinary or even impossible in the beginning.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.