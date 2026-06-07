Quote of the Day by Oliver Goldsmith: 'Success consists of getting up just one more time than you fall'

Today, the Quote of the Day is by Irish poet and novelist Oliver Goldsmith: "Success consists of getting up just one more time than you fall". His quote is a powerful reminder that success is not about never failing. It is about refusing to stay down after failure.

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Meaning of the Quote

Success consists of getting up just one more time than you fall - Oliver Goldsmith

Oliver Goldsmith's quote suggests that every person experiences setbacks, mistakes, disappointments, and failures. What separates successful people from others is not superior talent, luck, or intelligence alone — it's their ability to keep trying after being knocked down.

It highlights the importance of resilience — the ability to recover from difficulties and persist toward a goal. Psychologically, it reflects a growth mindset, where failures are seen as opportunities to learn rather than reasons to quit. Each setback provides valuable lessons that can improve future efforts.

Also Read | Walter Wriston quote highlights value of learning from mistakes

In today's fast-paced world, where social media often glorifies only achievements and success stories, it is easy to feel discouraged by failure. But remember, behind every successful individual are countless struggles, rejections, and moments of doubt. Their success comes not from never falling, but from refusing to stay down.

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We can apply this lesson in our careers, studies, relationships, and personal goals. A failed interview, a business setback, or a missed target does not define us. What matters is our decision to try again with greater knowledge and determination.

Ultimately, the quote reminds us that success is often the result of persistence. The person who rises one more time than they fall is the one who eventually reaches their destination.

Who was Oliver Goldsmith? Oliver Goldsmith was an essayist, novelist, poet, and playwright. Born in 1730, in Kilkenny West, County Westmeath, Ireland, Oliver Goldsmith graduated from Trinity College, Dublin, and studied medicine in Edinburgh but never received a medical degree.

According to Poetry Foundation, he traveled to Europe in 1756 and eventually settled in London. He worked as a writer and was friends with the artistic and literary luminaries of the time, including Samuel Johnson, James Boswell, Sir Joshua Reynolds, and Edmund Burke.

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Also Read | Walter Wriston quote highlights value of learning from mistakes

Goldsmith is author of the essay collection The Citizen of the World (1762), the novel The Vicar of Wakefield (1766), the plays The Good Natur’d Man (1768) and She Stoops to Conquer (1773), and the poetry collections Traveller, or, a Prospect of Society (1764), An Elegy on the Death of a Mad Dog (1766), and The Deserted Village: A Poem (1770).

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