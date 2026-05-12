Oscar Wilde, born in Dublin in 1854, became one of the most memorable literary figures of the Victorian era through his wit, plays, essays, and only novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray. After studying at Trinity College Dublin and Oxford, he became associated with aestheticism and later gained fame for comedies such as Lady Windermere’s Fan, A Woman of No Importance, An Ideal Husband, and The Importance of Being Earnest. Wilde’s career was marked by public brilliance, scandal, imprisonment, and a posthumous reputation as one of literature’s sharpest observers of vanity, morality, and social performance.
“Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes.”
— Oscar Wilde
A close version appears in Wilde’s play Lady Windermere’s Fan: “Experience is the name every one gives to their mistakes.” A related version also appears in The Picture of Dorian Gray: “Experience was of no ethical value. It was merely the name men gave to their mistakes.”
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Oscar Wilde's quote suggests that mistakes are not failures but rather the raw material for developing judgment and wisdom. It implies that by honestly studying and learning from errors, individuals and organizations can make better decisions in the future.
Leaders should create an environment where mistakes are reviewed quickly, documented clearly, and used to improve systems, rather than fostering a culture where people hide errors. The goal is to ensure that failures produce valuable learning.
The quote resonates because many companies are rapidly experimenting with new technologies like AI, leading to a phase of learning from pilot failures. Companies that learn fastest from these mistakes are more likely to advance.
Organizations can implement this by running no-blame postmortems, separating honest mistakes from negligence, creating mistake logs, asking what errors reveal, testing before scaling, and turning lessons learned into actionable processes.
While Wilde's quote emphasizes learning from past errors, Kant's 'Sapere aude' encourages independent thinking. Together, they suggest that leaders should courageously learn from their mistakes while also thinking critically and independently to avoid repeating them.
Wilde’s quote turns failure into evidence. In business, mistakes are often treated as embarrassment, but Wilde suggests that they are the raw material of judgement. A failed campaign, missed target, poor hire, weak product launch, or flawed strategy becomes useful only when the organisation studies it honestly and converts it into better decisions.
The quote also exposes a leadership trap: people like to call themselves “experienced,” but experience is not automatically wisdom. A leader can repeat the same mistake for ten years and still call it expertise. Real experience requires reflection, pattern recognition, and the humility to ask, “What did this error teach us that success would not have revealed?”
For leaders, the lesson is clear: do not create a culture where people hide mistakes. Create a culture where mistakes are reviewed quickly, documented clearly, and used to improve systems. The goal is not to celebrate failure. The goal is to make sure failure pays rent by producing learning.
Wilde’s quote resonates strongly in today’s workplace because companies are experimenting rapidly with AI, automation, and new operating models. McKinsey’s 2025 global AI survey found that 88% of respondents said their organisations regularly use AI in at least one business function, but most organisations have not yet scaled AI across the enterprise.
That means many companies are still in the learning-from-mistakes phase. AI pilots may fail because of poor data quality, unclear ownership, weak prompts, hallucinated outputs, legal risk, or lack of workflow redesign. Wilde’s quote is relevant here because the companies that learn fastest from failed pilots will move ahead of those that either deny failure or keep repeating it.
The pressure is not only technological. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, its lowest level since 2020, with low engagement estimated to cost the world economy $10 trillion in lost productivity. In such an environment, leaders cannot afford blame-heavy cultures. Teams need the confidence to surface mistakes early before they become expensive failures.
“A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything, and the value of nothing.”
— Oscar Wilde
This line appears in Lady Windermere’s Fan and is one of Wilde’s most famous observations on judgement, value, and shallow calculation.
Together, both quotes create a sharp business lesson. The first says mistakes can become experience. The second warns that not every lesson can be reduced to cost alone. Leaders must understand both: what the mistake cost and what the mistake revealed.
For example, a failed product launch may cost money, but it may also reveal weak customer understanding, poor internal coordination, or a flawed market assumption. A leader who sees only the price will cut the project. A leader who sees the value will extract the learning and redesign the approach.
“Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”
— Oscar Wilde
This line from A Woman of No Importance captures Wilde’s belief that people should not be frozen forever by their past errors. That is also the deeper leadership message of the experience quote: mistakes matter, but they are not the end of the story. In business, the most valuable professionals are often not those who never failed, but those who learned accurately, adapted quickly, and refused to repeat the same error.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.