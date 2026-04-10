Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde on the value of time: 'No man is rich enough to buy….'

Author, poet and playwright Oscar Wilde's timeless words of wisdom on the value of time reflect on the impossibility of reclaiming one's past. He emphasized that no amount of wealth can restore lost moments.

Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: “No man is rich enough to buy back his past.”

Renowned 19th-century playwright, Oscar Wilde is known for his sharp epigrams on life, love, and art. According to the Irish author and poet, financial wealth cannot compensate for the irreversible nature of the past. His quote suggests that true richness cannot reverse past actions or experiences."

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Born in Dublin, Ireland Born on 16 October 1854 in Dublin, Ireland, in an Anglo-Irish intellectual family, Oscar Wilde emerged as one of the most popular and influential dramatists in London in the early 1890s.

The second of three children, Oscar Wilde received home education till the age of nine. He was taught by a French nursemaid and a German governess. In 1864, he joined Portora Royal School in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, where his brother Willie also studied.

At seventeen, Wilde left Portora with a royal scholarship to read classics at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) where he studied till 1871. He married Constance Lloyd, daughter of Horace Lloyd, a wealthy Queen's Counsel (lawyer) in 1884 at the Anglican St James's Church, Paddington, in London. The couple had two children — Cyril Holland and Vyvyan Holland.

Oscar Wilde is best known for his Gothic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and Other Plays, The Canterville Ghost, The Ballad of Reading Gaol and Other Poems, Nothing...Except My Genius, his epigrams, plays and other bedtime stories for children.

Oscar Wilde's famous quotes “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” -Lady Windermere's Fan, 1892

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.”

“The public is wonderfully tolerant. It forgives everything except genius.”

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” -An Ideal Husband, 1895

“Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about.” -Lady Windermere's Fan, 1892

“Only dull people are brilliant at breakfast.”

“There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” -The Picture of Dorian Grey, 1890

“It is absurd to divide people into good and bad. People are either charming or tedious.” -Lady Windermere's Fan, 1892

“Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people we personally dislike.” -An Ideal Husband, 1895