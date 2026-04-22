Quote of the day by Paulo Coelho on mindset: ‘When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive …’

Brazilian novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho, best known for The Alchemist, has shaped his literary voice around the idea of pursuing one’s inner calling. His work focuses on a central theme: that committing to what genuinely inspires you can set unseen forces in motion in your favour.
"When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive energy. It's very simple."
This simple yet inspiring quote by Coelho reminds us to be enthusiastic about the task at hand. It is worth noting that enthusiasm is not merely being busy or having your hands full throughout the day; instead, it is a state of mind, one that is not achieved by many.
His words suggest that if you change your perspective, everything changes, and time seems to be moving fast. When most people crib or express frustration regarding their work or why the day is progressing slowly, what they are failing to acknowledge is their mood and attitude toward the task at hand. When a person is enthusiastic, time seems to be progressing fast, with individuals complaining that they wish they had more time to get more done. Hours feel like minutes, and problems become a puzzle, instead of becoming a hindrance.
However, those who lack enthusiasm for their work and their goals seem frustrated and keep pondering the same things.
His words also suggest a shift in the mindset and perspective, where one should focus on the positives. A person who focuses on the positive tends to be a better problem solver and can accomplish things seemingly quickly. On the other hand, an individual who only focuses on the negative or has a laid-back attitude would fixate on why they are unable to finish the task or why it is difficult for them to accomplish something, while others can achieve their goals.
The idea of Coelho's “positive energy” can act as a useful guide in everyday life. When you experience it, it often signals that you’re moving in the right direction; when it’s absent, it may indicate that something isn’t quite aligned. This doesn’t mean you should avoid effort or difficulty; people who are passionate still encounter obstacles. The key difference lies in how it feels: the fatigue that comes from purposeful effort is very different from the draining weight of work that feels empty or forced. Developing the ability to notice and understand these signals can help you make better choices in your career, relationships, and daily life.
Born on 24 August 1947 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Coelho is a Brazilian novelist known for rich symbolism in his depictions of the often spiritually motivated journeys of his characters. He reportedly rebelled against the conventions of his Roman Catholic upbringing and, as a result, was briefly sent to a psychiatric hospital by his parents. In 1970, he dropped out of law school and travelled through South America, Mexico, North Africa, and Europe. In 1972, he returned home and began to work on pop and rock music lyrics with Raul Seixas, a well-known Brazilian singer and songwriter. Later, in 1974, he was briefly imprisoned for alleged subversive activities against the Brazilian government.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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