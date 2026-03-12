Quote of the day by Peter Lynch: ‘Know what you own, and know…’

“Know what you own, and know why you own it.” – Peter Lynch

LiveMint's quote of the day is by Peter Lynch, the legendary investor known for exceptional returns and a straightforward, accessible approach to stock picking.

Lynch transformed how many everyday investors view the market — his philosophy, often distilled into pithy, actionable advice, remains profoundly relevant decades later.

This seemingly simple quote encapsulates a profound wisdom that underpins successful investing and speaks volumes about Lynch's disciplined, research-driven methodology.

In an increasingly complex financial world, Lynch's message for fundamental clarity and conviction remains as vital and inspiring as ever.

What does the quote mean? "Know what you own, and know why you own it" is more than just a piece of financial advice; it is a fundamental principle for rational decision-making in any sphere, particularly investing.

In the world of stocks, this quote urges investors to look beyond ticker symbols and price fluctuations and instead delve into the underlying business.

To "know what you own" means to understand the company itself: its products or services, its competitive landscape, its management team, its financial health, and its growth prospects. It's about recognising that a stock certificate represents ownership in a real business, not just a speculative chip.

"Know why you own it" demands a clear articulation of the investment thesis. Why did you buy this particular stock? Is it for its dividend yield, its potential for rapid growth, its undervalued assets, or its stability in a volatile market?

Having a defined reason helps investors remain disciplined during market corrections and avoid impulsive selling based on fear or short-term noise.

How is it relevant today? Peter Lynch's success was not a fluke but the result of a distinctive and rigorous investment philosophy. Key aspects of his approach included:

Invest in what you know : He encouraged individual investors to use their everyday observations – from products they use to stores they frequent – as a starting point for investment ideas.

: He encouraged individual investors to use their everyday observations – from products they use to stores they frequent – as a starting point for investment ideas. Extensive research : Despite his simple advice, Lynch was a relentless researcher. He analysed thousands of companies, seeking out those with strong balance sheets and consistent earnings growth.

: Despite his simple advice, Lynch was a relentless researcher. He analysed thousands of companies, seeking out those with strong balance sheets and consistent earnings growth. Identifying “tenbaggers”: He coined the term “tenbagger” for stocks that appreciate tenfold, inspiring investors to seek out companies with massive growth potential early in their lifecycle.

Who is Peter Lynch? Peter Lynch's legacy is primarily built upon his extraordinary 13-year tenure (1977-1990) as the manager of Fidelity Magellan Fund. During this period, he transformed a relatively obscure fund into the largest mutual fund in the world, growing its assets under management from $20 million to over $14 billion.

More impressively, he achieved an astounding average annual return of 29.2%, nearly doubling the S&P 500's return over the same period.

After retiring from Magellan at the young age of 46 to spend more time with his family, Lynch continued to be an influential figure.