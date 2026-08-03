Quote of the day by philosopher John Locke: ‘New opinions are always suspected, and usually opposed…’

History shows that many of humanity's greatest breakthroughs were initially dismissed as impossible, dangerous or simply too unconventional. Whether it was the idea that the Earth revolves around the Sun, the invention of electricity, or more recently the rise of artificial intelligence, transformative ideas have often faced scepticism before earning acceptance.

It is this deeply human tendency that English philosopher John Locke captured in one of his most enduring observations:

“New opinions are always suspected, and usually opposed, without any other reason but because they are not already common.”

The quote appears in Locke's landmark philosophical work, An Essay Concerning Human Understanding, first published in 1689. In the book, Locke explored how human beings acquire knowledge, form beliefs and judge truth. Rather than accepting inherited assumptions, he argued that people should rely on reason, observation and experience.

Although written more than three centuries ago, Locke's words remain remarkably relevant. They explain why societies often hesitate to embrace new technologies, fresh perspectives or unconventional solutions—not necessarily because they are wrong, but because they disrupt established patterns of thinking.

What does John Locke's quote mean? At its heart, the quote reflects a simple but profound truth: people often confuse familiarity with correctness.

When individuals encounter an unfamiliar idea, their first instinct is frequently caution or outright rejection. This reaction is not always driven by evidence. Instead, it stems from psychological comfort. Existing beliefs feel safe because they have been reinforced over time, while new ones require people to reconsider long-held assumptions.

Locke suggests that opposition to innovation is often emotional before it is rational. Many ideas are judged not on their merit but on how different they appear from accepted norms.

His observation also highlights an important distinction between consensus and truth. Just because an opinion is widely held does not automatically make it accurate. Likewise, an uncommon view should not be dismissed simply because it lacks widespread support.

Why the quote remains relevant today The modern world is defined by rapid change. Artificial intelligence is transforming workplaces, medical science continues to challenge previous understandings of disease, and debates around climate, education and public policy evolve constantly.

In each of these areas, new proposals often meet resistance long before they receive careful evaluation.

Locke's words encourage intellectual humility. They remind us that questioning a new idea is healthy, but rejecting it solely because it is unfamiliar can prevent meaningful progress.

Innovation rarely begins as popular opinion. It starts with individuals willing to think differently and societies willing to examine those ideas fairly.

This insight also applies beyond science and technology. In everyday life, people frequently encounter unfamiliar viewpoints at work, in relationships or in public discourse. Locke's philosophy encourages listening before judging and evaluating evidence before reaching conclusions.

Who was John Locke? John Locke (1632–1704) was an English philosopher and physician widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers of the Enlightenment. Often called the "Father of Liberalism," he shaped modern ideas about individual rights, government, education and knowledge.

His political writings inspired democratic thought across Europe and America, influencing documents such as the United States Declaration of Independence. In philosophy, Locke rejected the notion that people are born with innate knowledge. Instead, he proposed that the human mind begins as a "tabula rasa," or blank slate, with knowledge developing through experience and observation.

His emphasis on reason, evidence and critical inquiry continues to influence philosophy, psychology, education and political theory.