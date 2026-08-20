Quote of the day by Pierre-Marc-Gaston: ‘Judge a man by his questions rather than by his answers’

Throughout history, thinkers have argued that curiosity and inquiry reveal more about a person than the knowledge they display. The way someone frames a question often exposes their intellect, humility and perspective far more than rehearsed or memorised answers ever could.

Advertisement

Quote of the day "Judge a man by his questions rather than by his answers." — Pierre-Marc-Gaston

This line comes from Pierre‑Marc‑Gaston's Maximes et réflexions sur différents sujets de morale et de politique (Paris, 1808).

The French politician, aphorist and soldier originally wrote: “Il est encore plus facile de juger de l’esprit d’un homme par ses questions que par ses réponses.” A common English rendering is: “It is easier to judge the mind of a man by his questions rather than his answers.”

Over time, this has been paraphrased into the version widely quoted today.

What does this quote mean? Gaston says that a person's questions reveal more about them than their answers do, since answers can be memorised or manufactured. Questions, however, are fully authentic, as they reveal what a person's interests are, what they are curious about, and what they have already noticed.

Advertisement

A person defined by their answers often signals how much they know. Someone who defines themselves by their questions indicates a level of humility, showing a willingness to keep learning and inquiring, a mark of a sharper mind.

Why it is important today This quote is relevant in modern times, as the world we live in often rewards confident answers, respecting those who always seem to know. A culture that prides itself on certainty can undervalue those who truly value understanding by asking the right questions.

Through these words, readers are reminded that the quality of a question always matters more than the confidence of an answer. Because the thing is, the one who asks the sharpest questions often understands the room or the problem more than anyone who could answer quickly or correctly.

Advertisement

As information becomes increasingly readily available, sometimes the better skill is knowing the right questions to ask rather than being able to answer everything correctly.

Life lessons from here 1. Questions reveal thinking; answers can be borrowed

A good question shows how a person actually reasons, since anyone can repeat a fact

2. Curiosity beats certainty

The willingness to ask signals an open mind.

3. Judge others by what they want to know

Always pay attention to what a person is curious about. It reveals more than their credentials.

4. Asking is not weakness

Admitting you do not know is the first step to understanding. The strongest thinkers ask the most questions.

5. Learn to ask better

When answers are cheap, the real skill is framing the right question. That is where genuine understanding begins.

Advertisement