Pierre Omidyar, best known as eBay founder, who digitized the garage sale with eBay, believes that passion and hard work are key to achieving success. According to the billionaire, passion is the driving force behind any meaningful achievement and hard work is the discipline to show up every day to achieve one's dream.

Quote of the Day by Pierre Omidyar on success: "If you’re passionate about something and you work hard, then I think you will be successful.”

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What does this quote mean? This simple yet powerful quote captures a timeless truth about success suggesting that there are no shortcuts to success. In a world where people often look for quick fame, or overnight achievements, Pierre Omidyar’s words remind us that true success rarely happens instantly—it is the result of continuous effort over time.

How does this quote make sense in the present-day world? This quote makes sense in the present-day world as it emphasizes the importance of passion without which, even the most promising opportunities can feel empty or difficult to sustain. Social media can create the illusion that achievements happen overnight. But behind every success story lies years of effort, learning, and persistence. Omidyar himself built eBay from a small idea into a global marketplace, proving that dedication and belief in one’s vision can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

French-born American businessman, Pierre Omidyar boasts a real time net worth of $12.5 billion. According to Forbes, he is ranks as 249the richest person in the world today.

A look at Pierre Omidyar's key achievements Pierre Omidyar, who is the grandson of the Imperial Iranian Army General Mahmud Mir-Djalali, founded online auction firm eBay in 1995.

He served as eBay's chairman from 1998 to 2015 and on its board until 2020.

A renowned technology entrepreneur, software engineer, and philanthropist, Pierre Omidyar's eBay bought online payments firm PayPal in 2002 and spun it off in 2014.

Omidyar and his wife Pamela founded "philanthropic investment firm" Omidyar Network in 2004 and have put over $1.5 billion into impact investments and nonprofits since then.

Omidyar lives in Hawaii but owns stakes in resort properties in California and Mexico. He has also invested in developing real estate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He also founded entertainment company Topic Studios and First Look Media — the parent company of online news site The Intercept.

Top quotes by Pierre Omidyar If you give people the opportunity to do the right thing, you'll rarely be disappointed.

When I started eBay, it was a hobby, an experiment to see if people could use the Internet to be empowered through access to an efficient market. I actually wasn't thinking about it in terms of a social impact.

In February of 1996, about six months after I created eBay, I started receiving a spate of complaints. Everyone was complaining about each other. I felt very much like I was a parent who had to adjudicate the brothers beating each other up.

I do like to fly under the radar. When I walk around town, the only people I want to recognise me and call me by my name are the folks at Starbucks.

Companies in Silicon Valley invest a lot in understanding their users and what drives user engagement.