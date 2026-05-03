Quote of the day by Reid Hoffman on business instinct: 'All humans are entrepreneurs not because….'

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, whose real time net worth is $2.7 billion as per Forbes, believes that the entrepreneurial instinct is part of human nature, rooted in a fundamental desire to create, rather than just the ambition to start businesses.

Quote of the day by Reid Hoffman: “All humans are entrepreneurs not because they should start companies but because the will to create is encoded in human DNA.”

What does this quote mean? This quote emphasizes that all humans possess an entrepreneurial spirit, driven by an inherent desire to create. According to Reid Hoffman, every human has an entrepreneurial drive, which is fundamentally about creativity rather than merely the pursuit of starting companies.

The quote mentioned in “The Startup of You: Adapt to the Future, Invest in Yourself, and Transform Your Career” underscores that every person is born with a natural drive to create their own path.

How is this quote relevant in the present day? This philosophy highlights that the human drive to create, innovate, and take control of one’s destiny is an innate, "encoded" trait, rather than just the professional pursuit of starting businesses. Asserting that the spirit of entrepreneurship isn't limited to launching a company but rather is defined by creativity and initiative in everyday life—whether through art, ideas, or problem solving—is the fundamental essence of being human.

More about Reid Hoffman Born in August in 1967, in Palo Alto, California, Hoffman was a year old when his parents separated. Initially, he worked as an editor at the game company Chaosium.

The billionaire, who cofounded professional networking site LinkedIn in 2003, is a partner at venture capital firm Greylock Partners. Chairman of one of the oldest venture capital firms Village Global, Reid Hoffman serves as a co-founder of Inflection AI, a co-founder of Manas AI and a board member at Arc Institute.

Reid Hoffman joined Microsoft's board in 2016, after selling LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. An investor in Airbnb and autonomous driving pioneer Aurora, Reid Hoffman is part of the so-called "PayPal Mafia" which includes Elon Musk and Peter Thiel as its founders and employees. The prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist created dating site SocialNet before PayPal which failed but some regard it as the first online social network.

The 58-year-old is noted for his philanthropical work, focusing on areas such as technology for social good, artificial intelligence ethics, and entrepreneurship. He placed more than $1.5 billion into impact investments through charitable entities like donor-advised funds.

More powerful quotes by Reid Hoffman “Before dreaming about the future or marking plans, you need to articulate what you already have going for you – as entrepreneurs do.”

“The fastest way to change yourself is to hang out with people who are already the way you want to be.”

“No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you're playing a solo game, you'll always lose out to a team.”

“You jump off a cliff and you assemble an airplane on the way down.”