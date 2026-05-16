Quote of the day by Reid Hoffman on personal growth: ‘The fastest way to change yourself is to hang out with….’

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who ranks 1564 in the list of world's richest believes that the people around us strongly influence who we become. Boasting a real time net worth is $2.7 billion, as per Forbes, he advocates one of the most powerful truths about personal growth and success.

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Quote of the day by Reid Hoffman: “The fastest way to change yourself is to hang out with people who are already the way you want to be.”

What does this quote mean? This quote by Reid Hoffman highlights that one can speed up the process and shorten the path to growth and success by spending time with people who already possess the qualities they admire. This philosophy strongly relies on the belief that human beings naturally absorb the habits, attitudes, values and mindset of those they spend the most time with. Whether in personal life, education, or career, our environment shapes our thinking and behavior are moulded by our environment more than we often realize.

Every person has dreams and goals, while some want to become successful entrepreneurs other aspire to become confident leaders, disciplined students or positive individuals. While self-motivation is important, Hoffman’s quote reminds us that co-mates' habits, discipline, and way of thinking gradually influence our own actions.

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How is this quote relevant in day-to-day life? Social circles, workplaces, online communities, and even social media affect how people think and behave in day-to-day life. For instance, student who spends time with hardworking and focused classmates is more likely to develop better study habits. Similarly, an aspiring entrepreneur who connects with experienced businesspeople learns valuable lessons about leadership, risk-taking, and perseverance. Positive environments encourage improvement because they create standards that inspire people to rise higher.

Also Read | Ryan Roslansky steps down as LinkedIn CEO, Dan Shapero named successor

Underscoring the importance of networks and relationships, Reid Hoffman's social networking platform LinkedIn resonates with the same idea and philosophy. Hence, success is not achieved entirely alone — learning from others, building strong relationships, and staying connected with inspiring individuals can accelerate both personal and professional growth.

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Overall, Reid Hoffman’s quote teaches that personal transformation becomes easier when we surround ourselves with the right people. Human beings learn through connection, influence, and shared experiences. By spending time with individuals who reflect the qualities we aspire to develop, we naturally move closer to becoming the best version of ourselves.

All to know about Reid Hoffman Born in August in 1967, in Palo Alto, California, Hoffman was an infant when his parents separated. Initially, he worked as an editor at the game company Chaosium and later cofounded professional networking site LinkedIn in 2003.

On 19 May 2011, Reid Hoffman officially became a billionaire after IPO listing of LinkedIn, where his stake in the company was valued at over $2 billion

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A partner at venture capital firm Greylock Partners, chairman of one of the oldest venture capital firms Village Global, Reid Hoffman serves as a co-founder of Inflection AI, a co-founder of Manas AI and a board member at Arc Institute. The billionaire joined Microsoft's board in 2016, after selling LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. An investor in Airbnb and autonomous driving pioneer Aurora, Reid Hoffman is part of the so-called "PayPal Mafia" which includes Elon Musk and Peter Thiel as its founders and employees. The prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist created dating site SocialNet before PayPal which failed but some regard it as one of the first online social networks.

The 58-year-old is noted for his philanthropical work, focusing on areas such as technology for social good, artificial intelligence ethics, and entrepreneurship. He placed more than $1.5 billion into impact investments through charitable entities like donor-advised funds.

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