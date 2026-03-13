Quote of the day by Richard Branson on creating meaningful change in people's lives: ‘Build a business is knowing….’

Richard Branson's words of wisdom suggest that building a business involves knowing how to do something, while true pride comes from creating something that positively impacts others. Motivational quotes from the 75-year-old business magnate and Virgin Group co-founder continue to make sense and resonate with the young generation.

Born in Blackheath, London Born on 18 July 1950 in Blackheath, London, Richard Branson started first business venture at a very young age. His father, Edward James Branson, while his mother, Evette Huntley Branson, was a ballet dancer and air hostess. At the age of 16, he commenced his entrepreneurial journey with magazine called Student. At 20, he set up a mail-order record business.

In 1972, he opened a chain of record stores called Virgin Records which later came to be known as Virgin Megastores. In the 1980s, his Virgin brand capitalised aggressively with the introduction of Virgin Atlantic airline and expansion of the Virgin Records music label. During the privatisation of British Rail in 1997, he founded the Virgin Rail Group to bid for passenger rail franchises.

He took up even bigger project in 2004, with the establishment of space tourism company Virgin Galactic, based at Mojave Air and Space Port in California, United States. It is widely recognized for the SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceplane.

The British government acknowledged Richard Branson's remarkable business acumen and conferred the honorary title of Knight Bachelor on him for his “services to entrepreneurship” in March 2000. In 1993, Loughborough University awarded Branson with an honorary degree of Doctor of Technology.