Quote of the day by Richard Branson on creating meaningful change in people's lives: ‘Build a business is knowing….’

Richard Branson's words of wisdom suggest that building a business involves knowing how to do something, while true pride comes from creating something that positively impacts others. Motivational quotes from the 75-year-old business magnate and Virgin Group co-founder continue to make sense and resonate with the young generation.

Advertisement

Quote of the day: Richard Branson's words of wisdom on business-building — “Build a business is knowing how to do something. Being proud is to create something that will make a real difference in other people's lives.”

According to Richard Branson, a successful business is built on expertise but genuine pride stems from creating meaningful change in the lives of others.

Born in Blackheath, London Born on 18 July 1950 in Blackheath, London, Richard Branson started first business venture at a very young age. His father, Edward James Branson, while his mother, Evette Huntley Branson, was a ballet dancer and air hostess. At the age of 16, he commenced his entrepreneurial journey with magazine called Student. At 20, he set up a mail-order record business.

Advertisement

In 1972, he opened a chain of record stores called Virgin Records which later came to be known as Virgin Megastores. In the 1980s, his Virgin brand capitalised aggressively with the introduction of Virgin Atlantic airline and expansion of the Virgin Records music label. During the privatisation of British Rail in 1997, he founded the Virgin Rail Group to bid for passenger rail franchises.

He took up even bigger project in 2004, with the establishment of space tourism company Virgin Galactic, based at Mojave Air and Space Port in California, United States. It is widely recognized for the SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceplane.

The British government acknowledged Richard Branson's remarkable business acumen and conferred the honorary title of Knight Bachelor on him for his “services to entrepreneurship” in March 2000. In 1993, Loughborough University awarded Branson with an honorary degree of Doctor of Technology.

Advertisement

10 more Richard Branson's inspiring quotes “Some 80% of your life is spent working. You want to have fun at home; why shouldn’t you have fun at work?”

“Complexity is your enemy. Any fool can make something complicated. It is hard to keep things simple.”

“A company is people … employees want to know… am I being listened to or am I a cog in the wheel? People really need to feel wanted.”

“I don’t think of work as work and play as play. It’s all living.”

“Most necessary evils are far more necessary than evil.”

“Engage your emotions at work. Your instincts and emotions are there to help you.”

“The time to go into a new business is when it’s badly run by others.”

“There is no greater thing you can do with your life and your work than follow your passions – in a way that serves the world and you.”

Advertisement