Quote of the day by Richard M DeVos: ‘Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A…'

Richard M DeVos' inspiring quote reminds us that even the smallest act of encouragement can make a tremendous difference in someone's life. During difficult moments, people often need reassurance more than criticism.

A simple smile, hopeful words or sincere belief in someone's abilities can restore confidence and determination. DeVos emphasizes that positivity is a powerful force capable of transforming fear into courage and doubt into action. The quote encourages everyone to spread kindness, optimism and motivation wherever they go.

Quote of the day “Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough,” - Richard M DeVos

The quote says that positive encouragement, hope and kind words inspire confidence, strengthen resilience, motivate action, and help people successfully overcome life's toughest challenges.

These motivational lines were said by Richard M DeVos, the American businessman, entrepreneur and co-founder of Amway. It appears in the collections of his inspirational quotations and speeches on leadership, optimism, and personal development, rather than in a specific book or formal publication.

Meaning of the quote The quote teaches that emotional support is one of the greatest gifts we can offer others. Success is not achieved only through intelligence or hard work; encouragement also plays a vital role.

When people hear words like "You can do it," they often gain the confidence to face obstacles that once seemed impossible. A smile can reduce stress, optimism can replace fear and hope can inspire perseverance.

DeVos highlights that positivity spreads from one person to another, creating stronger relationships and healthier communities. The quote also reminds us that encouragement costs nothing but can produce life-changing results.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because everyone experiences moments of self-doubt, disappointment or failure. During such times, genuine encouragement can completely change a person's outlook. Whether from a parent, teacher, friend or colleague, positive words provide emotional strength when it is needed most.

The message is universal because people of all ages and backgrounds benefit from hope and optimism. It also reminds us that we all have the ability to become a source of inspiration for others through simple acts of kindness and support.

How you can implement this Encourage family members, classmates, and coworkers when they face challenges.

Replace criticism with constructive advice and appreciation.

Smile more often, express gratitude and motivate people instead of discouraging them.

Believe in yourself by using positive self-talk whenever difficulties arise.

Surround yourself with optimistic individuals who inspire growth and confidence.

Even small gestures, such as appreciating someone's effort or saying, "You can do it," can create lasting positive changes in another person's life and your own. Who was Richard M DeVos? Richard M DeVos was born on 4 March 1926 in Grand Rapids to Simon Cornelius DeVos and Ethel Ruth DeVos. He attended Calvin College (now Calvin University), although he did not complete his degree because he pursued business opportunities.

Along with his longtime business partner, Jay Van Andel, he co-founded Amway, one of the world's largest direct-selling companies. Beyond business, DeVos became well known for his philanthropy, leadership and motivational speaking.

He married Helen June Van Wesep in 1953, and together they had four children: Richard "Dick" DeVos Jr., Daniel DeVos, Cheri DeVos, and Douglas DeVos.