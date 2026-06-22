Quote of the day by Richard M. DeVos: ‘Few things in the world are more powerful than a…’

Life is full of ups and downs, and sometimes all we need is a little encouragement to keep moving forward. An inspiring quote by Richard M. DeVos reminds us that a smile, kind words, and a positive attitude can make a huge difference in someone's life. When people face difficulties, support and belief from others can give them the strength to continue. The quote teaches that positivity is not just a feeling-it is a powerful force that can motivate, uplift, and transform lives.

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Quote of the day “Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.” - Richard M. DeVos

The quote tells that the small act of encouragement inspires confidence, creates hope, strengthens resilience, and helps people overcome challenges during difficult times.

This quote was said by Richard M. DeVos, an American entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and co-founder of Amway. The quote comes from his speeches and writings, which emphasised the importance of encouragement, optimism, and believing in people's potential.

Meaning of the quote This quote highlights the incredible power of positivity and encouragement. Richard M. DeVos explains that simple gestures such as a smile, hopeful words, or telling someone "You can do it" can have a profound impact. During difficult moments, people often struggle with doubt and fear. Positive encouragement helps them regain confidence and see possibilities instead of obstacles.

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The quote also suggests that optimism is contagious. When one person spreads hope and belief, it can inspire others to do the same. A positive push does not always solve problems directly, but it gives people the courage and determination needed to face them. In this way, encouragement becomes one of the most powerful tools for personal growth and success.

Why his quote resonates This quote resonates because everyone experiences challenging times. Most people can remember moments when a teacher, friend, parent, or mentor encouraged them and helped them keep going. Such support often arrives exactly when it is needed most.

The quote is relatable because it focuses on simple actions rather than extraordinary achievements. Anyone can offer a smile, kind words, or encouragement. These small acts may seem insignificant, but they often leave lasting impressions. The quote reminds us that positivity can change not only our own lives but also those around us.

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How can you implement this You can apply the message of this quote in everyday life through simple actions:

Encourage friends, classmates, and colleagues when they face challenges.

Use positive language instead of criticism whenever possible.

Smile and show kindness to people you meet.

Believe in others and express that belief openly.

Focus on solutions rather than problems.

Maintain hope during difficult situations.

Celebrate small achievements and progress.

Become a source of motivation for those around you. Who was Richard M. DeVos? Richard M. DeVos (1926–2018) was a renowned American entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist best known for co-founding Amway, one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world. He was born on 4 March 1926, in Grand Rapids, to Simon Cornelius DeVos and Ethel Ruth Dekker DeVos.

Raised in a hardworking and values-driven family, DeVos developed an interest in business and leadership from an early age. He attended Calvin College (now Calvin University), where he gained knowledge that later helped shape his entrepreneurial career.

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In 1953, he married Helen June Van Wesep DeVos, and together they built a close-knit family with four children: Richard DeVos Jr., Dan DeVos, Cheri DeVos Ebel, and Doug DeVos. His most significant achievement came in 1959 when he and his lifelong friend Jay Van Andel founded Amway, transforming it into a global business enterprise. Beyond business, DeVos was a respected motivational speaker and author who promoted leadership, optimism, and personal growth.

He also owned the Orlando Magic and contributed millions of dollars to education, healthcare, and community development projects. Through his entrepreneurial success, charitable efforts, and inspirational teachings, Richard M. DeVos left a lasting legacy that continues to influence business leaders and individuals worldwide.