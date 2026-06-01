Quote of the day by Roald Dahl: ‘If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams…’

“If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.”

Roald Dahl The quote reveals that true beauty comes from kindness, positivity, and good character. Inner goodness reflects outwardly and makes a person genuinely attractive.

This quote is from the children's book The Twits by Roald Dahl. In the story, Dahl contrasts the ugly behaviour of the characters Mr and Mrs Twit with the idea that beautiful thoughts can make a person appear beautiful, regardless of physical appearance.

Meaning of the quote The quote emphasizes that a person's inner thoughts and character are more important than their physical appearance. Roald Dahl suggests that people who think positively, act kindly, and care about others develop a natural charm that shines through their expressions and actions. Just as sunlight brightens everything it touches, good thoughts brighten a person's face and personality.

On the other hand, negative thoughts such as jealousy, hatred, and selfishness can affect the way a person looks and behaves. According to Dahl, true beauty is not determined by facial features, fashion, or appearance but by the goodness that comes from within. The quote teaches that cultivating a positive mindset can make someone genuinely lovely and attractive.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because it challenges society's obsession with external beauty. In today's world, people are often judged by their appearance, social media presence, or material possessions. Roald Dahl reminds us that lasting beauty comes from character and attitude rather than physical looks.

Many people have experienced meeting someone who became more attractive because of their kindness, warmth, and positivity. Similarly, a person with negative behaviour may appear less appealing despite being physically attractive. The quote highlights a universal truth: people are remembered more for how they make others feel than for how they look. This message remains relevant across cultures and generations.

How you can implement this You can apply this quote in everyday life by consciously developing positive thoughts and habits. Practice kindness toward others, show gratitude, and focus on solutions instead of problems. Treat people with respect and empathy, even in difficult situations.

Avoid dwelling on negativity, jealousy, or resentment. Reading inspiring books, helping others, maintaining a positive outlook, and surrounding yourself with supportive people can contribute to healthier thinking. Smiling genuinely, being compassionate, and appreciating the good in life are practical ways to let your inner positivity shine outward.

By focusing on personal growth and good character, you can build confidence and create meaningful relationships. Over time, these qualities become visible in your expressions, behaviour, and interactions with others.