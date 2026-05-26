Quote of the day by Robert Arnott on sensible investing: ‘In investing, what is comfortable…’

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.”

— Robert Arnott

Most people want security when they invest money. They look for what feels familiar, stable, trustworthy and popular. If everyone is buying a particular stock, many assume that it must be the right decision. If a company is already successful and constantly discussed on television and social media, people feel comfortable putting their money there.

Advertisement

The quote by Robert Arnott, a renowned American entrepreneur and investor, reminds us that comfort and profit rarely walk together in the world of investing.

What does it mean True investing often requires risk, patience, courage, and independent thinking. The biggest opportunities usually appear when others are uncertain or afraid. During difficult economic periods, markets fall, news becomes negative, and fear spreads quickly. At such moments, many investors rush to sell to avoid a loss. Yet history repeatedly shows that some of the greatest long-term gains are made by those who remain calm during uncertainty and show courage in that time.

Comfortable investing usually means following the crowd. However, when everyone already believes in something, prices often become too high. Buying at those moments leaves little room for growth. Profitable investing, on the other hand, often involves looking where others are unwilling to look. It means studying carefully, understanding risk, and making decisions based on logic rather than emotion.

Advertisement

Consider how many successful companies were once ignored or doubted. In their early days, investing in them did not feel safe. People questioned their future, criticized their ideas, and avoided taking risks. But investors who believed in long-term value and remained patient were eventually rewarded. Their success did not come from comfort. It came from conviction, determination and discipline.

Why is the quote relevant now? This idea also applies beyond the stock market. In life, growth rarely comes from staying inside comfortable boundaries, if you want to achieve something you have to leave your comfort bubble and step into the world of risk, courage and struggle. Students who challenge themselves learn and gain more experience. Entrepreneurs who take calculated risks build new opportunities. Professionals who accept difficult responsibilities often achieve greater success. Progress demands the willingness to face uncertainty.

Advertisement

Also Read | Friedrich Nietzsche quote of the day: Why marriage needs friendship

It is not blind gambling At the same time, Arnott’s quote does not absolutely encourage reckless decisions. Smart investing is never blind gambling. Research, patience, and careful judgment remain essential. The message is simply that emotional comfort should not be the main factor behind financial decisions. Many people lose opportunities because they only act when everything already feels safe.

Fear and comfort are powerful emotions. They influence markets every day. Successful investors learn to control these emotions instead of being controlled by them. They understand that temporary discomfort can lead to future rewards. They focus on value, timing, and long-term thinking rather than short-term reassurance.

Who is Robert Arnott? Robert Arnott is a renowned American entrepreneur, investor, and editor. He is widely considered the pioneer of "Fundamental Indexing." Arnott, the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, has spent decades challenging traditional market-cap-weighted indexing.

Advertisement

His philosophy centres on the idea that the market often overvalues popular stocks and undervalues "uncomfortable" ones, leading to his famous mantra that true profit lies where most investors are afraid to tread.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer