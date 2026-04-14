Quote of the Day by Robert Kiyosaki on wealth: ‘Getting rich begins with…’

Robert Kiyosaki was born in Hawaii, studied at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, served in the Marine Corps, worked in sales at Xerox, and later built his public reputation as a financial educator and author. He is best known for Rich Dad Poor Dad and for building the Rich Dad brand around entrepreneurship, assets, cash flow, and financial education. His official biography frames his career around one central idea: wealth begins with how you think about money, not just how much of it you earn.

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“Getting rich begins with the right mindset, the right words and the right plan.”

— Robert Kiyosaki This line is widely circulated under Kiyosaki’s name in secondary quote collections and social posts, it could not be verified or cited to an official Rich Dad book page.

Meaning of the Quote Kiyosaki’s quote breaks wealth-building into three parts: mindset, language, and plan. “Mindset” means believing money can be learned and managed rather than feared. “Words” means the way people talk to themselves about risk, saving, debt, work, and opportunity. “Plan” means moving beyond wishful thinking into a structured path for earning, saving, investing, or building assets. In other words, the quote says wealth usually starts before the bank account changes — it starts when the person changes.

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The deeper principle is that financial struggle is often mental before it is mathematical. People who think only like employees tend to focus on earning and spending. Kiyosaki’s broader philosophy pushes people toward ownership, investing, and cash-flowing assets. That does not mean mindset alone makes someone rich. It means mindset shapes whether someone will ever build the habits and plans that make wealth possible.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote feels especially relevant now because financial education is still a major weakness for many households. The CFPB’s 2025 Financial Literacy Annual Report says personal finance education continues to matter for helping people navigate financial decisions, and notes that people who receive formal personal finance education tend to have more frequent money conversations at home. The OECD also describes financial literacy as a fundamental life skill that supports inclusion, stability, and confidence in financial markets.

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That makes Kiyosaki’s mindset-first framing feel current. In a world of rising financial complexity, side hustles, investing apps, and constant money advice online, people do not just need more information. They need a clearer internal model for how wealth is actually built. His quote resonates because it simplifies the starting point: think clearly, speak clearly, and act from a plan rather than from fear or drift.

“The rich don’t work for money — they make money work for them.”

— Robert Kiyosaki / Rich Dad principle This is one of the core Rich Dad ideas, and it gives today’s quote a practical edge. “The right mindset, the right words and the right plan” explains how wealth-building begins internally. “Make money work for you” explains what that mindset is supposed to produce externally: assets, cash flow, leverage, and ownership. Together, the two ideas form a more complete lesson. One is psychological. The other is structural.

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How You Can Implement This Rewrite your money language by replacing “I can’t afford it” with “How could I afford it responsibly?” so your thinking becomes more active than defeatist. Define one wealth goal in a single sentence, such as building an emergency fund, buying one productive asset, or starting monthly investing. Create a 90-day money plan with exact numbers for earning, saving, debt reduction, and investing. Track where your cash goes every week, because a plan only works when it is connected to actual behavior. Study one financial skill at a time — cash flow, debt, assets, taxes, or investing — instead of consuming random motivational advice. Speak about money with more clarity by discussing goals, risks, and trade-offs openly, whether with a spouse, partner, mentor, or yourself in writing.

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Also Read | Robert Kiyosaki predicts a market crash in 2026. This is his advice to investors

These steps follow Kiyosaki’s core logic: wealth does not begin with luck. It begins when confused effort turns into deliberate thinking and consistent action.

“An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”

— Benjamin Franklin Franklin’s line pairs naturally with Kiyosaki’s. Kiyosaki stresses mindset, words, and planning; Franklin reminds us that learning is the asset underneath all three. Put together, the lesson is clear: people rarely build wealth by stumbling into it. They build it by thinking better, learning better, and acting with more intention over time.