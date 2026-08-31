Quote of the day by Robin Williams: ‘No matter what anybody tells you…’

“No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Robin Williams

LiveMint's quote of the day by actor-comedian Robin Williams is a powerful reminder that human expression is not just decorative—it is the ultimate catalyst for real, tangible action.

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What does the quote mean? The phrase "No matter what anybody tells you..." is an acknowledgement that society often devalues the arts, humanities, and idealistic thinking. Pragmatists, institutions, or authority figures will often tell you that only money, science, industry, or power truly matters. The quote serves as a shield against that cynicism, validating the importance of dreamers, writers, and thinkers.

Words and ideas have no physical weight, yet they have toppled empires, sparked revolutions, and rewritten laws. A speech can mobilise an army (like Winston Churchill's WWII addresses); a book can shift societal morals (like Harriet Beecher Stowe's Uncle Tom's Cabin); a single idea can change how humanity views its place in the universe. The quote reminds us that every physical change in society began first as an invisible idea articulated through words.

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When Keating says this to his students, he is essentially telling them, "Your voice matters." If words and ideas change the world, and you possess the ability to generate both, then you possess the power to change the world. It strips away the feeling of powerlessness and challenges the listener to figure out what they want to say.

Tied back to the film's broader philosophy, the quote highlights that while fields like medicine, engineering, and business are the mechanics that keep humans alive, words and ideas—poetry, philosophy, art, and love—are the actual reasons we want to be alive. They give direction and purpose to the world that science and industry build.

Ultimately, the quote is a timeless manifesto for free thought, urging people to never underestimate the impact they can have simply by daring to think differently and speaking their truth out loud.

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Where did it appear first? Robin Williams delivered this iconic line in the acclaimed drama film Dead Poets Society, which was released in theatres on 2 June 1989. He spoke these words while portraying John Keating, an unorthodox and deeply passionate English teacher working at the fictional, fiercely conservative Welton Academy in 1959.

To fully appreciate the depth of the quote, it is best understood within the context of Keating's broader monologue:

“We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, and engineering are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

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Who was Robin Williams? Robin Williams (1951–2014) was a legendary American actor and comedian, widely considered one of the greatest and most uniquely talented entertainers in history.

He was famous for his lightning-fast improvisational skills, boundless energy, and his ability to seamlessly shift between manic comedy and profound dramatic acting.

He first rose to fame in the late 1970s playing the quirky alien Mork in the hit television sitcom Mork & Mindy. His stand-up comedy specials, which showcased his frenetic energy and rapid-fire character changes, are considered masterclasses in the genre.

He revolutionised animated films by voicing the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin (1992). He improvised so much material for the role that the animators ended up tailoring the character entirely around his performance.

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While he was a master of comedy, he was equally respected for his serious, deeply emotional roles. In addition to playing the inspiring teacher John Keating in Dead Poets Society, he starred in acclaimed dramas like Awakenings and Good Morning, Vietnam.

He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dr Sean Maguire, the empathetic therapist in Good Will Hunting (1997).

Williams starred in several massive 1990s blockbusters that defined a generation, including Mrs Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Hook.

Williams tragically passed away in 2014. It was later revealed that he had been suffering from Lewy body disease, a severe neurodegenerative disorder.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer