Quote of the day by Rumi: ‘Raise your words, not voice…’ — life lessons on thoughtful communication

Rumi, a 13th-century mystic and poet, continues to be one of the most influential figures of Sufism, whose work has transcended both time and generations and continues to move millions of people around the world to this day.

Quote of the day by Rumi "Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.” This simple yet powerful quote serves as a timeless reminder that true influence comes from the quality of our words, as opposed to what many people believe, i.e., force or volume.

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Meaning of the quote Rumi draws a striking comparison between rain and thunder. While thunder is loud and grabs attention, it is the gentle, steady rain that truly nourishes the earth and helps flowers bloom. In the same way, shouting, anger, or aggression may demand attention, but thoughtful and respectful communication is far more effective in creating understanding and positive change.

The quote carries a powerful lesson for personal relationships, workplaces, and public discourse. During disagreements, many people instinctively raise their voices in an attempt to prove a point or gain control of a situation. However, louder words rarely lead to better outcomes. Calm, clear, and considerate communication is often more persuasive than confrontation. People are more likely to listen, reflect, and respond positively when they feel respected rather than attacked.

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Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates deeply, especially in today's fast-paced and highly connected world. Social media platforms, television debates, and public discussions often reward outrage and noise. Strong opinions are often expressed in the loudest possible manner, which results in the loss of actual and meaningful dialogue. His words encourage us to focus on substance over volume and wisdom over reaction. Additionally, they serve as a reminder that lasting impact is created through thoughtful expression rather than emotional outbursts.

Ultimately, Rumi's message is simple: strength does not lie in how loudly we speak but in what we choose to say. Just as rain quietly nurtures growth, kind and meaningful words have the power to heal, inspire, and transform lives. In moments of frustration or conflict, this quote encourages us to pause and remember that the most effective voice is often the calmest one.

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How to apply this in daily life? Here's how you can implement Rumi's words in your daily life:

Choose calm and clear language, especially during disagreements. 2. Focus on understanding others rather than winning arguments.

3. Pause before responding when emotions are running high.

4. Offer constructive feedback instead of criticism or blame.

5. Listen actively and give others space to express their views.

6. Use kindness and empathy in conversations, even when you disagree.

Who was Rumi? Rumi was born c. September 30, 1207, in Balkh, present-day Afghanistan, and was a renowned Persian-language poet and Sufi mystic whose writings left a lasting mark on Islamic spirituality and literature. Best known for his lyrical poetry and the epic Masnavi, often regarded as a masterpiece of mystical thought, his work influenced generations across the Muslim world. Following his death in Konya, his followers established the Mawlawiyyah, or Mevlevi, order, which carried forward his spiritual teachings.

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A defining turning point in Rumi's life came on 30 November 1244, when he encountered the wandering dervish Shams al-Din of Tabriz in the streets of Konya. Some accounts suggest the two may have met earlier in Syria. Although Shams was not associated with any established Sufi order, his powerful presence and spiritual insight profoundly influenced Rumi, opening his eyes to deeper dimensions of divine beauty and majesty.

He died on 17 December 1273 in Konya, present-day Turkiye.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.