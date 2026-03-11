Quote of the Day by Rupert Murdoch on power, politics, business: ‘Big will not beat small anymore…’

'The world is changing very fast. Big will not beat small anymore. It will be the fast beating the slow.'

This sharp observation by Rupert Murdoch cuts to the heart of how power works in the modern world. Size no longer guarantees survival. Speed does. The rules of competition have been rewritten, and many have not noticed yet.

The quote speaks to a shift that is visible everywhere. Large corporations with decades of dominance are being overtaken by nimble startups.

Established media empires are losing ground to individual creators with a smartphone and an idea. Governments that move slowly are being outpaced by technologies they barely understand.

Murdoch, born in Melbourne on 11 March 1931, built one of the most powerful media empires in history. News Corp, Fox News, The Times of London, and dozens of other outlets bear his imprint. He did not inherit dominance. He moved faster than everyone else to claim it.

What it means The quote is a warning as much as an observation. Institutions that rely on their weight, history, size, and resources are vulnerable. Agility is the new advantage.

Being fast means making decisions quickly. It means adapting before the market forces you to. It means not waiting for permission. In business, politics or personal life, the slow mover is often the one left behind.

Where it comes from Murdoch built his career by spotting shifts before others did. He moved into television when print was king.

He launched satellite broadcasting when cable dominated. He expanded globally when most media companies stayed local.

Each move carried risk. Each move was fast. His track record gives this quote its credibility. It is not a theory. It is his own story.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Don't wait until you are ready. Move, then adjust.

Takeaway 2: Watch the small and fast, not just the big and famous.

Takeaway 3: Speed is a habit. Build it into your everyday work.

The slow don't lose suddenly. They lose gradually, and then all at once.

Related readings Zero to One by Peter Thiel

Explores how startups can move fast and build something genuinely new.

The Innovator's Dilemma by Clayton Christensen

Explains why large, successful companies are often disrupted by smaller, faster ones.

Adaptive Markets by Andrew Lo

Examines how financial and business environments evolve and demand constant adaptation.

No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

How Netflix built a culture of speed, freedom, and reinvention to stay ahead.

