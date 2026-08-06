Quote of the Day by Ruskin Bond: ‘Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be found somewhere between…’

Quote of the Day: “Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be found somewhere between too little and too much," by Ruskin Bond.

The popular quote about happiness in life is written by one of India's most celebrated authors, Ruskin Bond. It talks about finding joy in simple things in life. It encourages meaningful relationships and living life without excess.

What makes this quote even more special is Bond's own life as an example. He lives in the quiet hills of Mussoorie which has long embodied this belief that real happiness or contentment comes from simplicity rather than constant pursuit.

What does it mean The quote suggests that happiness in true sense lies in balance and moderation, instead of extremes. Too little in life, whether it is love, ambition, money, or opportunity, can lead to dissatisfaction and hardship.

At the same time, too much of anything in life can cause stress, greed, unrealistic expectations, or even emptiness. Hence, Bond argues that happiness is "mysterious" because it cannot be measured by material possessions or achievements alone. Instead, it is often found in appreciating what we have already in life, embracing simplicity, and maintaining equilibrium in life- a balance of everything.

Why it is important The quote remains relevant in today's fast-paced world where success is often measured in terms of wealth, status, or endless ambition. Bond's words remind readers that chasing "more" does not necessarily guarantee greater happiness.

Similarly, settling for too little can prevent us from trying and hitting our potential.

This a motivational message, urging people to seek a healthy balance between ambition and contentment, work and rest, consumption and gratitude, need and want.

In an age of social media and consumerism, this line acts as a gentle reminder that fulfillment can be found once you understand what is enough.

More popular quotes by Ruskin Bond: -“And when all the wars are over, a butterfly will still be beautiful.”

-“To be able to laugh and to be merciful are the only things that make man better than the beast”.

-“People often ask me why my style is so simple. It is, in fact, deceptively simple, for no two sentences are alike. It is clarity that I am striving to attain, not simplicity. Of course, some people want literature to be difficult and there are writers who like to make their readers toil and sweat. They hope to be taken more seriously that way. I have always tried to achieve a prose that is easy and conversational. And those who think this is simple should try it for themselves.”

-“Hapiness is as exclusive as a butterfly, and you must never pursue it. If you stay very still, it may come and settle on your hand. But only briefly. Savour those moments, for they will not come in your way very often.”

-“It is always the same with mountains. Once you have lived with them for any length of time, you belong to them. There is no escape.”

-“All glory comes from daring to begin.”