Quote of the day by Salman Khan: ‘Life used to be black-and-white…now it's grey…’

“Life used to be black-and-white—yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear. Now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe... Hope not for god's sake. Long live morals, principles, and ethics.” — Salman Khan

At its core, LiveMint's quote of the day by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a lament for the loss of absolute certainty and moral clarity in the modern world.

Salman Khan is contrasting a nostalgic past—where choices were binary, promises were binding, and truth was obvious—with a contemporary landscape where lines are blurred, motives are compromised, and everything exists in an ambiguous “grey area”.

What does the quote mean By ending with "Long live morals, principles, and ethics," he is issuing a plea to hold onto core values even when society makes it incredibly easy to compromise them.

When he breaks down these eras, he is talking about the psychological and social shifts in how we live:

"Black-and-White" Era : This represents an era of simplicity and high trust. A "yes" meant yes, a "no" meant no, and reputation was built on keeping your word. You knew exactly where you stood with people, and actions had clear, predictable consequences.

: This represents an era of simplicity and high trust. A "yes" meant yes, a "no" meant no, and reputation was built on keeping your word. You knew exactly where you stood with people, and actions had clear, predictable consequences. "Grey / Maybe" Era: This represents a culture of non-committal ambiguity. "Maybe" becomes the default answer to avoid accountability. Truth is treated as subjective, and actions are often spun or contextualised rather than faced head-on. It’s an environment where it's easy to look good without actually being good.

Why is it relevant today While Salman wrote this a few years ago, the cultural shifts since then have only accelerated, making the sentiment hit closer to home today.

Dilution of truth in the digital age : We live in an era heavily defined by algorithmic echo chambers, deepfakes, and hyper-targeted narrative spinning.



Finding raw, unvarnished truth online has become an exhausting chore. Every piece of information is curated, packaged, and optimised to provoke a specific reaction. Facts are routinely bent to fit agendas, turning public discourse into a massive, muddy grey zone.



Holding onto "crystal clear" truth requires active resistance. It means refusing to buy into convenient narratives just because they match your bias, and demanding intellectual honesty from yourself and the media you consume.

: We live in an era heavily defined by algorithmic echo chambers, deepfakes, and hyper-targeted narrative spinning. Finding raw, unvarnished truth online has become an exhausting chore. Every piece of information is curated, packaged, and optimised to provoke a specific reaction. Facts are routinely bent to fit agendas, turning public discourse into a massive, muddy grey zone. Holding onto "crystal clear" truth requires active resistance. It means refusing to buy into convenient narratives just because they match your bias, and demanding intellectual honesty from yourself and the media you consume. Rise of "performative" ethics vs. real principles: Modern professional and social cultures place a massive premium on looking ethical. Brands, public figures, and everyday users frequently engage in virtue signalling—posting the right slogans or backing the trend of the week—without making any real, difficult sacrifices behind closed doors.



It has created a world where morals are often treated as a currency for social validation rather than a personal compass.



Salman's call to "Long live morals and principles" is a reminder that real character is defined by what you do when the cameras are off, and there are no validation metrics to gain. It’s about sticking to your foundational boundaries even when the "grey" world tells you that a little compromise won't hurt. Navigating "non-committal" culture On a personal and professional level, modern communication tools have made it incredibly easy to live in a state of perpetual "maybe."

Ghosting, backing out of commitments at the last minute, or keeping options open indefinitely to see if a "better deal" comes along has become normalised behaviour.

Standing out in a "maybe" culture requires embracing the old-school black-and-white. Being a person of absolute clarity—where your "yes" is a guarantee and your boundaries are firm—has become a rare and highly valued trait.

When did Salman Khan say it? Salman Khan posted this on 14 July 2019, as a caption on his official social media accounts. He shared the philosophical note alongside a brooding, high-contrast black-and-white portrait of himself during a phase where he had significantly increased his personal, behind-the-scenes updates on Instagram and Twitter.

The full text he wrote was slightly longer and included a rhetorical question about the changing times: “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it's grey, it's maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god's sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics.”

Other quotes by Salman Khan “Have you seen a duck gliding smoothly on water? Does it ever look like it is paddling furiously underneath the surface? I don’t have to show that I am working very hard.”

“Success is not about what you accomplish in your life; it’s about what you inspire others to do.”

“People are there for you when you’re on top. But if you fall, they might just leave you.”