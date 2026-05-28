Quote of the day by Satoshi Yagisawa: “It’s funny. No matter where you go or how many books you read, you still know nothing; you haven’t seen anything. And that’s life.”

The quote by Satoshi Yagisawa appears in his novella Days at the Morisaki Bookshop (2009 in Japanese, English translation published in 2022). It is part of the book’s dialogue and reflections. It reveals that life is endless learning and true wisdom begins when we accept how little we truly know and how much remains to learn.

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Meaning of the quote This quote suggests that no matter how much knowledge we gain or how many experiences we accumulate, life always remains larger than our understanding. Every journey, conversation and book teaches something new, yet there is always more left to discover. It reminds people to stay humble and curious throughout life.

The quote also reflects the mystery of human existence. Even after years of learning, people still face unanswered questions and unexpected situations. Instead of feeling disappointed by this, the quote encourages acceptance. Life is not about knowing everything but about continuing to explore, grow, and appreciate the endless journey of learning.

Also Read | Exploring Japan's books about books phenomenon

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because many people realize that life constantly surprises them, despite their education or experiences. It reflects a truth everyone feels at some point: the more we learn, the more we understand how vast the world truly is and how much remains unknown.

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It also comforts people by showing that uncertainty is natural. Nobody has complete answers about life, success, relationships, or the future. The quote inspires humility and reminds people that growth comes from staying open-minded, curious, and willing to keep learning every day.

How you can implement this 1. Stay Humble Always: Accept that learning never ends. Avoid acting as if you know everything and remain open to new ideas and perspectives from others.

2. Keep Reading Daily: Read books, articles and stories from different cultures and subjects. Every piece of knowledge adds depth to your understanding of life.

3. Explore New Places: Travel whenever possible and experience different environments. Meeting new people and seeing different lifestyles broadens your thinking and understanding.

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4. Ask Meaningful Questions: Instead of assuming answers, develop curiosity. Asking thoughtful questions helps you grow intellectually and emotionally in everyday situations.

5. Accept Uncertainty Calmly: Life cannot always be fully understood or controlled. Learn to stay patient and peaceful even when situations seem confusing or unpredictable.

6. Learn From Everyone: Every person carries unique experiences and lessons. Listen carefully to others because wisdom often comes from ordinary conversations and shared stories.

Who is Satoshi Yagisawa? Satoshi Yagisawa is a contemporary Japanese author best known for his novel Days at the Morisaki Bookshop. His writing is admired for its calm, emotional and reflective storytelling style. Through simple yet meaningful narratives, he explores themes such as loneliness, healing, relationships, books, and self-discovery. His work gained international recognition for beautifully capturing the comfort and wisdom of ordinary life moments.

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