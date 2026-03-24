Quote of the Day by Satya Nadella on growth mindset: 'Don't be a know-it-all; be a learn-it-all'

Satya Nadella used this phrase, “Don't be a know-it-all; be a learn-it-all," shortly after becoming Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer in 2014. He said it during internal company meetings and later repeated it publicly at events, including a 2015 Microsoft employee town hall in Redmond, Washington. The line reflects his emphasis on a “growth mindset,” inspired by the work of Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck.
The phrase contrasts two approaches to knowledge. A “know‑it‑all” assumes they already have the answers, which can discourage collaboration and innovation. A “learn‑it‑all,” by contrast, values curiosity and continuous learning, recognizing that expertise must evolve in a fast‑changing world. Nadella used this idea to encourage Microsoft employees to embrace humility, ask questions, and adapt to new challenges rather than rely on past success.
Nadella’s “learn‑it‑all” mantra was aimed at reshaping Microsoft’s internal culture. At the time, the company was criticized for being siloed and overly competitive. His message encouraged employees to focus on curiosity, collaboration, and continuous learning rather than projecting certainty.
By urging his global workforce to abandon the rigid "know-it-all" posture in favour of a fluid "learn-it-all" disposition, he systematically dismantled this adversarial paradigm. He laid the psychological groundwork for an unprecedented corporate renaissance, utilizing this philosophy not merely as a catchy leadership aphorism, but as a calculated survival strategy aimed at rescuing a legacy institution from its own institutional hubris.
Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and worked across several divisions, including Bing and the company’s cloud computing platform, Azure. He became CEO in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer. Under his leadership, Microsoft shifted focus to cloud services and open‑source collaboration, helping the company grow into one of the world’s most valuable technology firms.
Born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, Nadella did his early schooling at Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, Hyderabad, before earning a degree in electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal, Karnataka. He later completed a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and an MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Nadella’s net worth is estimated at around $1.3 billion (Forbes, March 2026). SEC filings show he owns about 900,000 Microsoft shares, valued at roughly $360 million. The difference reflects Forbes’ inclusion of broader assets beyond stock holdings.
Nadella married Anupama Venugopal, daughter of a former IAS officer, in 1992. They have three children; their late son Zain, who was born with cerebral palsy, passed away in 2022. His father, Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandher, was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, and his mother, Prabhavati Yugandher, was a Sanskrit scholar. Nadella has often spoken about how his family experiences shaped his leadership style, particularly his emphasis on empathy and accessibility in technology.
Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft’s market value grew from about $300 billion in 2014 to over $3 trillion by 2026. Beyond financial growth, he reshaped the company’s culture by dismantling internal silos, promoting collaboration, and embedding accessibility into product design. His push into cloud computing, open‑source partnerships, and artificial intelligence positioned Microsoft as a leader in modern technology. Nadella’s legacy is defined not only by corporate success but also by proving that empathy and humility can be powerful drivers of innovation.
(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)
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