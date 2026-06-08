Quote of the day by Serena Williams: 'I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to…'

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. The modern path is an evolution" — Serena Williams

The quote by the legendary 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion shows that life should be viewed as continuous growth, where new chapters replace old roles, creating opportunities for learning and reinvention.

These words were originally said by Serena Williams in her essay for Vogue, published on 9 August 2022. In the article, she announced that she was “evolving away from tennis” rather than retiring from it.

Meaning of the quote Serena Williams challenges the traditional idea of retirement. Instead of seeing retirement as an ending, she views it as an evolution—a transition into a new phase of life. The quote suggests that people do not stop growing, learning, or contributing simply because they leave a particular profession or role.

In today's world, careers are no longer linear. People often change industries, start businesses, pursue creative passions, or dedicate themselves to family and community work. Serena Williams believes that moving on from one chapter should not be seen as stepping away from life but as stepping into something new.

The quote encourages individuals to embrace change positively. Rather than fearing the end of a career, project, or dream, people can view it as an opportunity to reinvent themselves and discover new possibilities.

Why this quote resonates The tennis champion's words are relevant because many people fear change. Whether it is graduating from college, switching careers, ending a long-term project, or retiring from a profession, transitions can feel uncertain.

Serena Williams offers a refreshing perspective. She reminds us that growth does not stop when one chapter closes. Her words inspire confidence in the idea that every ending can become a beginning.

The quote is particularly meaningful in a fast-changing world where people often have multiple careers and interests throughout their lives. It encourages adaptability and lifelong learning rather than attachment to a single identity.

Because Serena Williams herself achieved extraordinary success in tennis before moving toward entrepreneurship, investing, and family life, her message carries authenticity and practical relevance.

How you can implement this View transitions positively. Treat changes in life as opportunities rather than losses.

Keep learning. Develop new skills even after achieving success in one field.

Stay open to reinvention. Do not limit yourself to a single identity or career.

Focus on growth. Ask what new possibilities can emerge from every ending.

Embrace lifelong evolution. Continuously adapt to changing goals, interests, and circumstances.

Redefine success. Measure success by personal growth and fulfilment, not just professional titles.