Quote of the Day by SEVENTEEN's Vernon: ‘No matter what, I think it is important to show the world your own colours…’

“No matter what, I think it is important to show the world your own colours and just do you. Because if you are not being yourself, then who will?”

– SEVENTEEN Vernon

For SEVENTEEN's Vernon, the idea of individuality has been a recurring part of his journey as an artist, making the quote particularly relevant as he prepares to step away from the group for military service.

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The relevance and meaning of the quote Vernon, whose real name is Hansol Vernon Chwe, debuted with SEVENTEEN in 2015 as part of the group's Hip-Hop Team. Over the years, he has developed a distinct identity within the 13-member group, contributing not only as a rapper and performer but also as a songwriter. SEVENTEEN's official profile describes the group as a self-producing act, with its three sub-units actively involved in album production.

Also Read | SEVENTEEN members confirm military enlistment timeline

That emphasis on individual identity has also been evident in Vernon's own comments over the years. In a Weverse Magazine interview, he spoke about wanting to remain authentic rather than trying to fit a particular image, saying that he was "just trying not to be someone I’m not."

The sentiment also fits his creative development. Since SEVENTEEN's debut, Vernon has accumulated extensive songwriting credits and has worked on music outside the group, including collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX. He also released his solo track Black Eye in 2022, giving audiences another view of his artistic sensibilities beyond the group's music.

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Vernon has previously spoken directly about individuality. In an interview with Nylon, he said: "Everyone is unique in their own way. I know how cliché that sounds but I truly believe it. Everyone should really strive to be themselves."

That philosophy has become part of how Vernon is perceived within SEVENTEEN – an artist who does not appear interested in fitting neatly into one mould, whether through his musical interests, songwriting or personal approach to fame.

The quote therefore arrives at a significant point in his career. On July 27, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Vernon would begin his military service on August 20. The agency said he would participate in official activities before his service begins and asked fans not to visit the enlistment site or the location of his alternative service.

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Once Vernon begins his service, he will be unable to participate in SEVENTEEN's activities. PLEDIS has said that he and fellow member DK, who is scheduled to enlist in September, will continue to connect with CARAT through content prepared in advance.

As Vernon approaches this temporary departure from the group, his message about showing the world your own colours serves as more than a simple motivational thought. It reflects an attitude he has repeatedly expressed throughout his career — one centred on authenticity, individuality and the freedom to remain himself within one of K-pop's biggest groups.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.