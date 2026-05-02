Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you…’

Quote of the day: "Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble” said Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan once talked about the much-less talked about side of failure. He shared how valuable a setback in life can be over success.

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his thoughts on success as one of the most successful and richest Bollywood actor in India. He said the inspirational line during his first TED Talk , titled “Thoughts on Humanity, Fame and Love,” in April 2017.

In 17-minute, Khan reflected on fame, setbacks, and personal growth.

What does it mean With his statement, he challenged the common belief that success is the ultimate goal in life. Instead, he suggested that it can sometimes create a false sense of confidence and hence not apt at times. When things go right, people often stop questioning themselves or pushing boundaries, which further limits their growth and success.

King Khan believes that failure is much better when it comes to life lessons. He says so as he meant that a defeat forces an individual to introspection, ultimately pushing towards improvements. In the same sense, setbacks can help to strip away ego, making people more aware of their limitations which they can work on. For someone like Shah Rukh Khan who has experienced highs and lows in personal and professional worlds, failure became a grounding force that built resilience and perspective.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say At the talk, the King actor also said, “I sell dreams, and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India who assume that I’m the best lover in the world. If you don’t tell anyone, I’m going to tell you I’m not, but I never let that assumption go away.”

Looking back at his career, he shared, "I was born in a refugee colony in the capital city of India, New Delhi. And my father was a freedom fighter. My mother was, well, just a fighter like mothers are. And much like the original homo sapiens, we struggled to survive. When I was in my early 20s, I lost both my parents, which I must admit seems a bit careless of me now, but — I do remember the night my father died, and I remember the driver of a neighbor who was driving us to the hospital. He mumbled something about “dead people don’t tip so well” and walked away into the dark.

“And I was only 14 then, and I put my father’s dead body in the back seat of the car, and my mother besides me, I started driving back from the hospital to the house. And in the middle of her quiet crying, my mother looked at me and she said, “Son, when did you learn to drive?” And I thought about it and realized, and I said to my mom, “Just now, Mom.””

Watch his video here:

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the upcoming film, King alongside Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.

Check more popular quotes from Shah Rukh Khan here:

-“Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.”

-“There is only one religion in the world—hard work.”

-“Whenever you feel like giving up, remember why you held on for so long in the first place.”

-“If you want to become something, achieve something in life, then always listen to your heart.”

-“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all the clarity in the world.”

-“I truly believe that my job is to make people smile.”

-“Being a star doesn’t mean you’re above everyone; it means you’re responsible for more.”

-“Live life to the fullest, and focus on the positive.”

-“The day I stop learning is the day I stop growing.”