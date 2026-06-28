Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Use your power to break barriers…’

This framework is incredibly urgent in today's landscape, particularly in how we consume and distribute information, and how we lead.

Livemint
Updated28 Jun 2026, 10:50 PM IST
(FILES) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
(FILES) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (AFP)

You may use your power to build walls and to keep people outside, or you may use it to break barriers and welcome them in.” — Shah Rukh Khan

LiveMint's quote of the day by Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is a reminder that every time we gain a new level of influence, no matter how small, we face a choice between protecting our own comfort or expanding the circle of opportunity for someone else.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Confusion is the route to all the clarity…’

What does it mean?

Shah Rukh Khan is highlighting two fundamentally opposed ways to operate in the world once you have gained some level of influence:

  • Building Walls: This is the instinct of self-preservation, tribalism, and gatekeeping. It is using your resources to protect your own status, hoard opportunities, and keep "others" out of fear or a sense of superiority.
  • Breaking Barriers: This is the choice of radical empathy. It requires using your leverage, visibility, and resources to dismantle the very obstacles that once held you (or others) back, actively inviting people into spaces they were previously denied access to.

How is it relevant today?

This framework is incredibly urgent in today's landscape, particularly in how we consume and distribute information, and how we lead.

  • Power of Digital Narratives: In the modern media ecosystem, whoever shapes the narrative holds immense power. Those who craft headlines, manage editorial strategies, and direct digital search traffic possess a unique kind of influence. This power can easily be used to build walls—by generating polarising, outrage-driven content that traps readers in ideological echo chambers. Conversely, it can be used to break barriers by democratizing information, making complex global news accessible, and fostering an informed, connected public.
  • Institutional Gatekeeping: In corporate and institutional environments, leaders face this choice daily. A manager or executive can use their authority to build walls by withholding mentorship, enforcing rigid hierarchies, and creating exclusive cliques. Or, they can break barriers by advocating for transparent hiring, mentoring junior talent, and creating a culture where diverse perspectives are genuinely welcomed at the table.

Also Read | ‘Now I feel like King of the world’: SRK reacts as Academy revisits Om Shanti Om
  • Social Media “Echo Chamber”: On a localised, everyday level, the quote applies to how individuals use their personal platforms. We possess the power to build walls by blocking out dissenting voices and engaging in "cancel culture," or we can break barriers by choosing to engage in good-faith, constructive dialogue with those outside our immediate algorithms.

When was it said?

Shah Rukh Khan delivered this powerful statement on 27 April 2017, during his globally broadcast TED Talk in Vancouver, Canada. Titled “Thoughts on humanity, fame and love,” the speech marked his debut on the primary TED stage and remains one of the most widely viewed and dissected talks delivered by an Indian cultural figure.

During this twenty-minute address, Khan explored the rapid, often disorienting evolution of human society, drawing an extended, self-deprecating parallel between the trajectory of modern humanity and his own journey as an ageing movie star.

Also Read | Karan Johar reveals why he unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others

More popular quotes from Shah Rukh Khan

  • “There's no such thing as ‘normal’. That's just another word for lifeless. Madness is an absolute prerequisite to a happy and successful life.”
  • “All the names you give yourself, or those that others call you, are just labels. You are not defined by them, no matter how flattering or uncomplimentary they are. What defines you is your heart.”
  • “Whatever it is that is pulling you back, it's not going away unless you stand up and start forging your own path with all your might in the opposite direction.”
  • “There is no real measure of success in this world except the ability to make good of life's endowments to you. Honour your life by not laying it to waste.”
  • “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous... Whatever helps you survive is perhaps the oldest and simplest emotion known to mankind. And that is love.”
  • “Mankind will never be the wiser about its future unless it is coupled with a sense of love and compassion for their fellow beings.”

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

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