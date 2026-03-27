Quote of the day by Socrates: ‘The unexamined life is not worth living’

Today, we turn to the wisdom of one of history’s most influential thinkers — a man who never wrote a single book, yet shaped the course of Western philosophy: Socrates.
Socrates was an ancient Greek philosopher who lived in Athens from around 470 to 399 BC. Often called the “father of Western philosophy”, he stood apart from many thinkers of his time. He did not charge for teaching. Instead, he spent his days in public spaces, engaging ordinary citizens in probing conversations.
Through persistent questioning, he challenged assumptions and encouraged people to think critically about their beliefs. This approach, now known as the Socratic method, sought truth through dialogue. At its core was a simple but powerful idea: true wisdom begins with recognising what you do not know.
His questioning, however, unsettled many, especially those in positions of authority. Accused of corrupting the youth and impiety, Socrates was put on trial, convicted, and sentenced to death — a fate he accepted with remarkable composure. Much of what we know about him comes from his student Plato.
Socrates’ most enduring thought is both simple and profound:
“The unexamined life is not worth living.”
This is not merely a striking line — it is a call to reflect.
By “unexamined life”, Socrates refers to a life lived on autopilot — one where beliefs go unquestioned and actions are driven by habit or external expectations. It is a life of routine without reflection.
To examine your life is to pause and ask difficult questions:
For Socrates, self-examination is what separates mere existence from meaningful living. Without it, we risk being shaped entirely by society, circumstance, or habit rather than conscious choice.
The idea feels especially relevant today.
Modern life is fast, noisy, and often overwhelming. We move quickly from one task to another, consume information endlessly, and follow paths laid out for us — rarely stopping to ask if they truly align with who we are.
Socrates offers a quiet but powerful reminder: life is not just about doing more, but understanding more — especially about ourselves.
Reflection brings clarity. It allows us to live with intention rather than drift. It helps us define what meaning looks like on our own terms.
Socrates also believed that wisdom begins with humility:
“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
This idea deepens the earlier one. Self-examination is only possible when we accept that we do not have all the answers. It is this openness — the willingness to question, to learn, to change — that fuels growth.
You do not need a dramatic overhaul to begin. Small, consistent steps can make a difference:
For Socrates, the pursuit of self-knowledge was life’s most important journey.
“Know thyself.”
Whether or not he coined the phrase, it captures his philosophy perfectly. To understand your values, your motivations, your strengths, and your limits — that is the foundation of a meaningful life.
It is not a destination, but a lifelong process. And, as Socrates reminds us, it is a journey worth taking.
(Disclaimer: First draft was AI-generated)
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