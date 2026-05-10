Quote of the day by Socrates: ‘Unexamined life is not worth living’

Socrates, born in Athens around 470 BCE, became one of the foundational figures of Western philosophy despite leaving no written works of his own. His ideas survive mainly through the writings of students and contemporaries, especially Plato and Xenophon. Socrates became known for questioning citizens about virtue, justice, courage, wisdom, and the good life, using a method of inquiry that later became known as the Socratic method. In 399 BCE, he was tried in Athens on charges of impiety and corrupting the youth, convicted, and sentenced to death by drinking hemlock.

Advertisement

“The unexamined life is not worth living.”

— Socrates

The quote appears in Plato’s Apology, where Socrates defends his practice of questioning himself and others. In Benjamin Jowett’s translation, Socrates says that “the life which is unexamined is not worth living,” as he explains why he cannot simply stop philosophising to save himself.

Meaning of the Quote Socrates’ quote is a call for honest self-examination. In business, it means leaders must regularly question their decisions, habits, incentives, and assumptions. A company can keep growing, publishing, selling, hiring, or launching products — but if it never examines why it is doing those things, it risks becoming busy without being wise.

The quote also challenges performative success. A leader may have authority, revenue, visibility, or influence, but Socrates would ask a deeper question: are those achievements aligned with truth, ethics, and purpose? In business terms, examination means asking whether the strategy still serves customers, whether the culture rewards the right behaviour, whether the team is learning, and whether growth is being achieved responsibly.

Advertisement

For leaders, self-examination is not overthinking. It is a discipline of correction. It helps people detect ego, bias, fear, complacency, and weak logic before they become organisational damage.

Why This Quote Resonates Socrates’ quote feels especially relevant in the AI era, when leaders have access to faster answers but not always better judgement. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 says employers expect 39% of workers’ core skills to change by 2030, making analytical thinking, curiosity, lifelong learning, resilience, and adaptability essential workplace capabilities.

A concrete example is AI-assisted decision-making. McKinsey’s 2025 AI survey found that high-performing AI organisations are more likely to define when model outputs need human validation to ensure accuracy. That is Socratic thinking in modern form: do not accept an answer just because it is confident, fast, or technologically advanced. Examine the source, logic, assumptions, and consequences.

Advertisement

The quote also matters because workplace energy is under pressure. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, with low engagement costing the world economy an estimated $10 trillion in lost productivity. An unexamined workplace keeps running meetings, processes, and targets without asking whether people still feel connected to the work. An examined workplace asks what is broken and what must change.

“I know that I know nothing.”

— Commonly attributed to Socrates

This famous formulation is a simplified version of Socrates’ philosophical humility. Britannica notes that Socrates was admired for his integrity, self-mastery, philosophical insight, and argumentative skill, especially his focus on ethical questioning.

Together, both quotes create a complete leadership lesson. “The unexamined life” demands reflection; “I know that I know nothing” demands humility. A leader who examines without humility may only confirm their own bias. A leader who is humble but never examines may remain passive. The strongest leaders do both: they question deeply and admit what they still need to learn.

Advertisement

In business, that means replacing certainty theatre with learning discipline. Strong leaders do not pretend every answer is obvious. They build teams that can ask better questions, challenge flawed assumptions, and improve decisions before failure forces the lesson.

How You Can Implement This Schedule a weekly self-audit: Spend 30 minutes asking: “What decision did I make this week, what assumption drove it, and what evidence supports it?” Separate facts from beliefs: In strategy documents, label each point as data, assumption, opinion, risk, or recommendation. Invite one dissenting voice: Before finalising a major decision, ask one trusted colleague to challenge the logic, timeline, and hidden risks. Review your incentives: Check whether your team is being rewarded for the behaviour you actually want — quality, trust, speed, learning, or only short-term output. Examine failures without blame: After a setback, ask: “What did this reveal about our process, judgement, communication, or priorities?” Use AI Socratically: When using AI for analysis or content, ask follow-up questions: “What is missing? What could be wrong? What source supports this? What would a critic say?” “Know thyself.”

— Ancient Greek maxim associated with the Delphic tradition

Advertisement

This maxim captures the spirit of Socrates’ life and method. The unexamined life is not only a personal warning; it is also a leadership warning. Teams, companies, and careers drift when they stop questioning themselves. The leader who examines honestly may not always find comfortable answers, but they will find better ones.