Quote of the Day by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, ‘Entrepreneurship is about being able to face failure…’

Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, has built a career that spans continents. From reviving distressed steel plants to leading a landmark merger, his journey is one of resilience and risk‑taking. At the heart of his philosophy lies a striking view on entrepreneurship.

Quote of the Day, 31 March: “Entrepreneurship is about being able to face failure, manage failure and succeed after failing,” Lakshmi Mittal

Meaning of quote Mittal’s words stand out because they do not mention vision, innovation or disruption, the usual themes in entrepreneurial talk. Instead, he places failure at the centre of the journey.

He breaks it down into three parts.

Facing failure is psychological; the ability to confront reality without denial.

Managing failure is operational, containing damage, restructuring and preserving cash.

Succeeding after failing is strategic, learning from setbacks and redeploying resources. Together, he says, these form a system for resilience. It is not resilience in the abstract, but resilience as a structured capability.

Why it resonates Mittal’s approach matters because it challenges the polished success stories that dominate business media. Behind every celebrated deal were negotiations that collapsed. Behind every profitable quarter were periods of heavy losses. By naming failure as central, he offers a corrective that the business world needs.

This perspective is especially relevant for today's startup ecosystem. Founders often feel pressured to project constant growth. Failure is stigmatised rather than studied. Mittal’s framing offers a healthier model: failure is not the opposite of success; it is the prerequisite.

Lakshmi Mittal's career Born in 1950 in Sadulpur, Rajasthan, to Mohan Lal Mittal and Geeta Mittal, Mittal studied commerce at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He began in his family’s steel business before striking out on his own in 1976 with the acquisition of a struggling mill in Indonesia.

Over the next four decades, he bought and revived distressed plants in Trinidad, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Germany and France. His biggest achievement came in 2006, when he merged his company with Arcelor to form ArcelorMittal. The deal faced political resistance and boardroom battles, but Mittal persisted. Today, ArcelorMittal remains the world's largest steelmaker.

Lakshmi Mittal's family and philanthropy Mittal was born into a business‑oriented family. His father, Mohan Lal Mittal, ran a steel enterprise that gave him early exposure to the industry. His siblings, Pramod Mittal and Vinod Mittal, have also been involved in steel ventures.

His immediate family continues to play a role in his global empire. His son, Aditya Mittal, now serves as CEO of ArcelorMittal, while his daughter, Vanisha Mittal, has held various roles at the company. His wife, Usha Mittal, has supported his philanthropic initiatives, including the Usha Mittal Institute of Technology in Mumbai.

Beyond business, Mittal has invested heavily in education and healthcare. He has funded scholarships, supported institutions such as the Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute at Harvard, and contributed to hospitals and sports initiatives in India.

Role of hard work Mittal adds another dimension with his belief in effort.

He says, “Hard work certainly goes a long way. These days, a lot of people work hard, so you have to make sure you work even harder and really dedicate yourself to what you are doing.”

For him, effort is the force that converts failure into success. In a globalised economy, talent and information are widely available. What sets people apart is the depth and consistency of their work, he says.

The Arcelor merger illustrates this. When his initial bid was rejected and met with political resistance, Mittal did not retreat. He and his team spent months building relationships with shareholders, refining the offer and addressing regulatory concerns. The process was not glamorous, but it was meticulous and relentless.

Lessons for Readers Mittal’s philosophy offers clear lessons:

Normalise failure: Treat setbacks as data, not verdicts.

Prepare for failure: Build buffers, contingency plans and advisory networks.

Compete on effort: Focus on high‑impact work and eliminate distractions.

Study failures: Learn from case studies of collapse, not just success.

Build resilience: Diversify skills, income and networks.

Persist intelligently: Adapt tactics when the current approach fails. Mittal’s final message completes the arc of his philosophy. He says, “Always aim higher. Even if you don’t reach your goal, you’ll still end up at a higher place than where you started.”

For him, ambition is the third pillar alongside failure and effort. Success is never guaranteed, but aiming higher ensures progress. Even partial achievement leaves you ahead of where you began.

From a small mill in Indonesia to the helm of the world’s largest steel company, Mittal's journey shows that failure is not a setback but a stepping stone. His words challenge entrepreneurs to expect failure, outwork the competition and aim beyond what seems possible.

For the new generation of founders, his philosophy offers both realism and inspiration: success is not about avoiding failure, but about mastering it.

(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)