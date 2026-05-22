Quote of the day by Steve Jobs on finding one's passion: 'You've got to find what you love…'

“You've got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” — Steve Jobs

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In 2005, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs stood before students at Stanford University and shared a simple but powerful truth: people must find what they truly love. According to him, work is not just a way to earn money. It becomes a major part of life. If someone spends years doing something without passion, satisfaction slowly disappears. But when work comes with love, passion and purpose, even difficult days feel meaningful.

What do Steve Jobs' words mean? This thought is inspiring, but it’s also challenging. Most people grow up thinking that success is just about having a high salary, a respected title or a safe job. They go for the paths chosen by society, family pressure or fear of failure. In that process, they often ignore what they really want to do, what their inner soul wants. As the years pass, work starts to feel heavy and burdensome, rather than fulfilling. Jobs become routines instead of dreams.

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Steve Jobs believed great work comes from deep interest and emotional connection. A person who loves painting will naturally spend hours improving every brush stroke. A writer who loves words will keep rewriting until every sentence feels right. A teacher who truly enjoys teaching will continue helping students even when the work becomes tiring. Passion creates patience. It also creates dedication. Work or jobs should be something you enjoy doing every day without feeling burden or bored because when passion finds person, they get the motive to live. This does not mean every day will feel perfect, and will be according to you. Even people who love their work face stress, rejection, and failure, sometimes criticism too.

Steve Jobs himself was removed from Apple, the company he created. Yet he returned years later and transformed it into one of the most successful companies in the world. History proves that passion gives people the power to continue when life becomes uncertain.

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Why this quote resonates today Modern society often celebrates achievement without asking an important question: are people actually happy doing what they do? Are people even doing the job they once dreamed of? Some may earn well but still feel disconnected from their work. Another person may struggle in the beginning, yet feel alive because they are building something they truly care about.

Real satisfaction does not come only from rewards. It comes from waking up with interest and purpose. When people enjoy their work, they become more creative, innovative, confident, and determined. They stop counting hours and start focusing on growth.

Also Read | Alfred Hitchcock’s quote on what makes a film worth watching still resonates

Finding your passion takes time Not everyone discovers their passion early in life, some people find it during college, some after changing careers, and some after facing failure. That is completely normal. The important thing is to remain curious, explore, and be honest with yourself.

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Trying new experiences, learning different skills, and listening to personal interests can slowly reveal what you want to pursue. Passion is not always loud or dramatic, sometimes it begins as a small interest that quietly grows stronger and evolves over time.

Steve Jobs’ words continue to inspire millions because they remind people that life should not be spent only surviving. Work occupies a large part of human life, and doing something meaningful can change the way a person thinks, feels, and lives. Loving what you do may not guarantee an easy journey, but it often leads to a more fulfilling one.

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