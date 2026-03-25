Quote of the day by Steve Jobs on teamwork: ‘Great things in business are never done by…’

US tech giant Apple Inc's co-founder Steve Jobs often shared his words of wisdom, inspiring millions of people to pursue their dreams.

Here, we focus on one of the most thought-provoking quotes by Jobs — "Great things in business are never done by one person."

What does the quote mean? Jobs' words mean that people often misunderstand business success, romanticising it as the victory of a single visionary, who, in most cases, is the founder of a company. The founder's bold idea is believed to have revolutionised or changed the world. However, that's not the case in reality. The success of a business is a collective effort. Behind every breakthrough, every transformative idea, is a team of hardworking individuals who are working together towards a common goal.

Collaboration is what drives success in businesses. Diverse teams come together to bring forward different perspectives, skills, and experiences, thereby allowing problems to be approached from a different perspective. It is worth remembering that each individual has their strengths and weaknesses. No single person is adept at every task and hence needs the assistance of those who are better at a particular task. Where one person might see a limitation, another may identify an opportunity. This synergy is what turns good ideas into great ones. It is also what enables businesses to adapt, evolve, and stay competitive in an ever-changing landscape.

Behind every strong team are two factors: trust and communication. When individuals feel valued and heard at their organisation, they are more likely to contribute by bringing their best foot forward. Leaders who understand this focus not just on the results, but also on creating environments where collaboration thrives. They recognise that their role is not to have all the answers, but to empower others to find them together.

One must not forget that true strength lies in team efforts, where everyone brings their best ideas forward to ensure that a business achieves its desired success. Great achievement in business is not the result of isolated brilliance but of collective effort. It is built on collaboration, strengthened by trust, and sustained by shared vision.

Who is Steve Jobs? Jobs was born on 24 February 1955 in San Francisco, California. Apple's co-founder was widely regarded as a charismatic pioneer of the personal computer era. He was brought up by his adoptive parents in Cupertino, California, part of what later came to be known as Silicon Valley. Jobs briefly attended Reed College in Portland, Oregon, before he left and took up a role at Atari as a video game designer in 1974.