Quote of the day by Steve Jobs: ‘The only way to do great work is to love what you do’

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do” - Steve Jobs (1955 - 2011)

This iconic statement was first heard in Steve Jobs’ 2005 Stanford Commencement Address. Till this day, this quote from Steve Jobs remains the gold standard for career advice. But its meaning is often misunderstood as a call to only do what is fun. Because everyone loves fun! In reality, Steve Jobs was talking about the stamina required for excellence.

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“Great work” doesn't come overnight after a single burst of inspiration. It is the product of thousands of hours of iteration, failure, and refinement. While everyone loves the result, but if you do not love the process which is often messy, frustrating, and invisible parts of the craft, you will eventually quit.

Passion is what helps you stay strong and keep going when things go wrong while working on something big.

In today's workforce, where AI and automation are handling routine tasks, the human element of “love”, as quoted by Steve Jobs, for the craft has become a competitive advantage.

Also Read | Steve Jobs felt professional management ‘bozos’, hired for Apple THIS way

When you love the process and you love what you do, you bring a level of curiosity and detail that no algorithm can replicate – encouraging a shift from “extrinsic motivation” (working for a paycheck) to “intrinsic motivation” (working for the joy of the problem-solving itself).

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It asks us to look for the intersection of our skills and our genuine interests.

As Steve Jobs famously added, “If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle.”

Who Was Steve Jobs? The Visionary Who Put a ‘Dent in the Universe’ Steve Jobs was born in 1955. He was the co-founder of Apple Inc. and a man whose influence on technology, design, and storytelling is unparalleled. From the Macintosh and the iPod to the iPhone and Pixar, Jobs didn't just sell products; he sold a vision of how humans could interact with the world.

His life and success story which started from founding a company in a garage to being fired from it, and then returning to save it from bankruptcy – It is the ultimate “comeback”.

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Jobs was known for his “Realms of Excellence” and his “Reality Distortion Field,” which allowed him to convince teams to achieve what seemed impossible. He believed that design was not just how something looked, but how it worked.

Even years after his passing, his philosophy continues to drive Apple’s status. His legacy is currently being revisited through new 2026 AI-driven interactive biographies, allowing a new generation of entrepreneurs to learn from his leadership style. He died in 2011 after battling a rare form of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour for eight years.

Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI

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