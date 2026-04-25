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Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: The only way to do great work is to love...

Steve Jobs quote on passion and excellence: meaning, modern relevance, practical lessons, and why it matters today.

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Published25 Apr 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Apple's Steve Jobs
Apple's Steve Jobs (AFP)
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The deeper lesson is that meaning changes how hardship feels. People can survive long hours, setbacks, rejection, and fear when they believe they are serving something larger than comfort.

Why This Quote Resonates

This quote feels especially relevant now because passion and excellence has become a central part of how people think about work and well-being. Recent studies show that purpose plays a major role in job satisfaction and well-being.

That makes Steve's line feel modern rather than purely dramatic. In a world shaped by stress and uncertainty, people are asking what is worth giving themselves to.

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"Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower."
— Steve Jobs

This second quote complements the first beautifully. Together, they create a fuller lesson: you need both a cause worth fighting for and a vision worth building toward.

How You Can Implement This

1. Define one thing worth committing to fully, whether that is family, craft, faith, justice, health, or a long-term goal.

2. Write a one-sentence reason for why your current work matters.

3. Measure your days by alignment, not only activity.

4. Protect one habit that belongs to your deeper purpose.

5. Reject empty ambition. Success without a reason behind it often collapses under pressure.

6. Build toward something bigger than mood.

"He who has a why to live can bear almost any how."
— Friedrich Nietzsche

That line sharpens Steve's message. Together, they leave a clear reflection: life becomes heavier when it lacks purpose, and more bearable when it is anchored to one.

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