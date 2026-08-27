Quote of the day by Steve Maraboli on resilience: 'Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get…'

Quote of the day by Steve Maraboli: “Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.”

Steve Maraboli's quote can be found in the book “Life, the Truth, and Being Free,” which is a compilation of his earliest works and quotes. Behavioral scientist and author Steve Maraboli believes that life does not always become easier simply because we grow older. Difficulties, disappointments and unexpected challenges are a natural part of life. What changes is our ability to face them.

What does this quote mean Recognized for his work on personal empowerment, human potential, and resilience, he advocates that strength comes from experience. Every difficult moment teaches us something. A setback can teach patience, a failure can teach us what to change, while a painful experience can reveal strength we did not know we possessed. His words suggest that these experiences over time build emotional and mental strength.

How is this quote relevant in present day context? Being resilient does not mean that problems stop hurting. It means we learn how to recover from them. We may stumble, feel disappointed or need time to heal, but we become better at finding our way forward. Sometimes we wish life would become simpler, but challenges can shape us in powerful ways. They can make us more patient, thoughtful, independent and courageous.

What does this quote teach us? The quote does not imply that strong people never struggle, in fact it teaches us that strength often means continuing despite the struggle. With struggle we don't necessarily become immune to life's difficulties, instead we become more prepared to handle them.

The essence of the quote is simple, we cannot control every challenge life brings our way, but we can control how we respond. Life may not become easier, but with experience, courage and resilience, we become stronger.

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Other inspirational quotes by Steve Maraboli “The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward.”

“Letting go means to come to the realization that some people are a part of your history, but not a part of your destiny.”

“Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.”

“Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don't.”