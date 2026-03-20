Quote of the Day by Sun Tzu: ‘All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must…’

“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
LiveMint's quote of the day brings about a certain irony as readers read this 2,500-year-old military treatise sitting in the comfort of the modern world on a smartphone.
While none of us plans to wage a war, the philosophy behind Sun Tzu's most quoted, most studied, and arguably, most misunderstood book on strategy in human history lies a single, uncomfortable truth: Deception is not a bug in the system; it is the system.
To Sun Tzu, conflict wasn't just about who had the biggest sword or the most drones; it was about who controlled the narrative of reality.
Tzu wants the reader to remember that when you control what your opponent perceives, you control their choices. And if you control their choices, you’ve won the battle before the first blow is even struck.
Sun Tzu's theory of deception can be broken down into four specific psychological manoeuvres:
"Deception" sounds dirty. It sounds like lying, manipulation, or "gaslighting." However, in Sun Tzu’s context, deception is actually a tool of mercy and efficiency.
Sun Tzu’s ultimate goal was "The Supreme Art of War": To subdue the enemy without fighting.
If you can deceive an opponent into believing they cannot win, they may surrender or retreat. If you can deceive them into a position of weakness, the conflict ends quickly with minimal loss of life. In our daily lives, "deception" often translates to discretion and tactical framing. It’s about knowing which cards to show and which to keep face-down to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone involved.
Sun Tzu was a legendary Chinese military general, strategist, and philosopher who lived during the Spring and Autumn period (roughly 544–496 BC). His name is an honourific meaning "Master Sun," and his birth name was Sun Wu. He served as a high-ranking military advisor to King Helü of the state of Wu.
Sun Tzu is most famous for his pioneering psychological approach to conflict. Rather than relying on brute force, he advocated for intelligence, discipline, and the "supreme excellence" of winning without actually having to fight.
The quote comes from Sun Tuz's The Art of War, a 13-chapter military treatise that redefined strategy as a psychological science.
Its core philosophy is that all warfare is based on deception and flexibility.
Sun Tzu emphasises that the greatest victory is subduing the enemy without battle. To achieve this, a commander must master five factors: Moral Law, Heaven, Earth, Commander, and Method.