Quote of the Day by Sun Tzu: ‘All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must…’

“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

LiveMint's quote of the day brings about a certain irony as readers read this 2,500-year-old military treatise sitting in the comfort of the modern world on a smartphone.

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While none of us plans to wage a war, the philosophy behind Sun Tzu's most quoted, most studied, and arguably, most misunderstood book on strategy in human history lies a single, uncomfortable truth: Deception is not a bug in the system; it is the system.

To Sun Tzu, conflict wasn't just about who had the biggest sword or the most drones; it was about who controlled the narrative of reality.

Tzu wants the reader to remember that when you control what your opponent perceives, you control their choices. And if you control their choices, you’ve won the battle before the first blow is even struck.

Four pillars of strategic illusion Sun Tzu's theory of deception can be broken down into four specific psychological manoeuvres:

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“When able to attack, we must seem unable” : In a world obsessed with "posturing" and "branding," our instinct is to broadcast our strength. We want everyone to know we’re the smartest, richest, or most capable person in the room.



Sun Tzu suggests the opposite. If you look like a threat, people will build walls against you. They will prepare. They will consolidate their resources. But if you appear "unable"—incapable, uninterested, or overwhelmed—your opponent relaxes. They become complacent. By hiding your "teeth," you gain the most valuable asset in any conflict: The Element of Surprise.

: In a world obsessed with "posturing" and "branding," our instinct is to broadcast our strength. We want everyone to know we’re the smartest, richest, or most capable person in the room. Sun Tzu suggests the opposite. If you look like a threat, people will build walls against you. They will prepare. They will consolidate their resources. But if you appear "unable"—incapable, uninterested, or overwhelmed—your opponent relaxes. They become complacent. By hiding your "teeth," you gain the most valuable asset in any conflict: The Element of Surprise. “When using our forces, we must appear inactive” : Think of this as the "Duck on the Pond" strategy. On the surface, the duck is gliding calmly, appearing completely still. Underneath, its feet are paddling like a turbo-engine.



Appearing inactive while being hyperactive allows you to build momentum without interference. In business, this is the "stealth mode" startup. In personal growth, it’s the person who stops talking about their goals and just starts doing the work in silence. By the time the world realises you’re moving, you’ve already reached the finish line.

: Think of this as the "Duck on the Pond" strategy. On the surface, the duck is gliding calmly, appearing completely still. Underneath, its feet are paddling like a turbo-engine. Appearing inactive while being hyperactive allows you to build momentum without interference. In business, this is the "stealth mode" startup. In personal growth, it’s the person who stops talking about their goals and just starts doing the work in silence. By the time the world realises you’re moving, you’ve already reached the finish line. “When we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away” : This is about Spatial Deception. It’s the art of being "hiding in plain sight." When you are close to a breakthrough or close to a competitor’s territory, appearing distant prevents them from taking defensive action. It’s a way of lulling the opposition into a false sense of security regarding their boundaries.

: This is about Spatial Deception. It’s the art of being "hiding in plain sight." When you are close to a breakthrough or close to a competitor’s territory, appearing distant prevents them from taking defensive action. It’s a way of lulling the opposition into a false sense of security regarding their boundaries. “When far away, we must make him believe we are near”: If you can make an opponent believe you are everywhere at once—even when you’re miles away—you drain their resources. They will jump at shadows. They will waste energy defending fronts that aren't being attacked. It is the strategy of "rent-free" living in someone else's mind.

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Why deception isn't “Evil” "Deception" sounds dirty. It sounds like lying, manipulation, or "gaslighting." However, in Sun Tzu’s context, deception is actually a tool of mercy and efficiency.

Sun Tzu’s ultimate goal was "The Supreme Art of War": To subdue the enemy without fighting.

If you can deceive an opponent into believing they cannot win, they may surrender or retreat. If you can deceive them into a position of weakness, the conflict ends quickly with minimal loss of life. In our daily lives, "deception" often translates to discretion and tactical framing. It’s about knowing which cards to show and which to keep face-down to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone involved.

Applying the sage to the 2026 landscape In negotiation : Don’t lead with your "must-haves." If the other party knows exactly what you want, they have the leverage. Seem "unable" to settle for anything less than X, while secretly being "active" in preparing for Y.

: Don’t lead with your "must-haves." If the other party knows exactly what you want, they have the leverage. Seem "unable" to settle for anything less than X, while secretly being "active" in preparing for Y. In career growth : You don't always need to announce your next move. The "quiet achiever" often moves further than the "loud promiser" because they don't trigger the competitive insecurities of those around them until they've already secured their new position.

: You don't always need to announce your next move. The "quiet achiever" often moves further than the "loud promiser" because they don't trigger the competitive insecurities of those around them until they've already secured their new position. In mental resilience: Sometimes, we need to deceive our own "inner enemy"—that voice of doubt. When you feel "unable," act as if you are "able." The physical act of movement can deceive your brain into a state of confidence it hasn't quite earned yet.

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Who is Sun Tzu? Sun Tzu was a legendary Chinese military general, strategist, and philosopher who lived during the Spring and Autumn period (roughly 544–496 BC). His name is an honourific meaning "Master Sun," and his birth name was Sun Wu. He served as a high-ranking military advisor to King Helü of the state of Wu.

Sun Tzu is most famous for his pioneering psychological approach to conflict. Rather than relying on brute force, he advocated for intelligence, discipline, and the "supreme excellence" of winning without actually having to fight.

Where does this quote come from? The quote comes from Sun Tuz's The Art of War, a 13-chapter military treatise that redefined strategy as a psychological science.

Its core philosophy is that all warfare is based on deception and flexibility.

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