Quote of the day by Tabu: ‘My journey is not an act of rebellion; it was simply a reflection of who I am’

“My journey is not an act of rebellion. It was simply a reflection of who I am. The roles I chose, the decisions I made—they came from some similar place throughout my life. Some part of me has been completely unchanged” — Tabu
LiveMint's quote of the day by Bollywood's legendary actress Tabu is a powerful statement about authenticity versus defiance. At its core, Tabu is redefining how the world perceives her unconventional life and career by shifting the narrative from "breaking rules" to "staying true to oneself."
Tabu said this in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, published on 10 May 2026.
Quick answers to key questions
Tabu's quote emphasizes that her journey reflects who she is, suggesting that true independence comes from making choices aligned with one's identity, rather than conforming or rebelling against societal norms.
Tabu believes her decisions stem from her authentic self rather than a desire to defy industry standards, indicating that her path is about self-expression rather than rebellion.
Tabu reframes the notion of success in Bollywood by focusing on authenticity and self-alignment, rather than adhering to conventional roles or societal expectations.
Yes, aspiring actors can benefit from Tabu's approach by prioritizing roles that resonate with their true selves instead of chasing popularity, thereby fostering a more genuine career.
Her quote addresses the performative nature of modern culture, emphasizing that authenticity is more valuable than conforming to external expectations, resonating with those feeling pressured to curate a personal brand.
The cover story, titled "Tabu on freedom, fame, and choosing her own path," focused on her refusal to conform to Bollywood's traditional expectations, particularly regarding visibility, networking, and the types of roles she accepted.
She made the statement while discussing how she instinctively chose unconventional characters without a pre-existing template for success:
"...she refuses to call it rebellion. 'My journey is not an act of rebellion,' she has said before, and she returns to the idea now. 'It was simply a reflection of who I am. The roles I chose, the decisions I made—they came from some similar place throughout my life. Some part of me has been completely unchanged.'"
In the same interview, she followed up this quote by explaining that her fundamental driving force has always been a deeply individualistic need for self-expression, rather than a desire to break rules.
This quote resonates deeply in today’s cultural and professional climate, particularly as audiences grapple with performative culture, burnout, and the pressure to curate a "personal brand."
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